Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NSE tightens margin funding rules, excludes 1010 stocks including Paytm

NSE tightens margin funding rules, excludes 1010 stocks including Paytm

The NSE has drastically reduced the list of stocks eligible for collateral in margin funding, removing 1,010 stocks, including Adani Power, Yes Bank, and Paytm, effective August 1

share market stock market trading
Representational image
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a recent circular, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has significantly narrowed the list of stocks eligible for collateral in margin funding, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Of the 1,730 stocks previously eligible, the NSE has removed 1,010, including notable companies like Adani Power, Yes Bank, Suzlon, Bharat Dynamics, and Paytm. These changes will take effect on August 1, 2024, according to the report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Per the new NSE guidelines, starting August 1, only securities traded at least 99 per cent of the days in the last six months and with an impact cost of up to 0.1 per cent for a Rs 1 lakh order will be accepted as collateral.

Impact on traders and investors


Financial institutions, such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), require collateral to secure loans. In the event of a default, the lender can sell the collateral to recover the loaned amount. Common collateral includes assets like homes, cars, gold, and company stocks.

In the context of margin trading, brokers offer short-term loans against the shares held by traders. However, not all company shares qualify as acceptable collateral.

Regulatory bodies set specific criteria to determine which shares can be used as collateral. This recent regulatory tightening means fewer shares will qualify in the future.

What are Margin Trading Facility?


Margin Trading Facility (MTF) is akin to the ‘buy now, pay later’ model. It allows investors to purchase shares with only a portion of the total trade value upfront. The broker covers the rest of the investment, charging interest on the borrowed amount. For instance, to buy 1,000 shares at Rs 100 each, an investor would need Rs 1 lakh. With MTF, they might only need to pay 30 per cent, while the broker provides the remaining 70 per cent at an interest rate.

More From This Section

This BSE listed ship breaking stock has zoomed 79% in 4 trading days

Bajaj Auto Q1FY25 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,988 cr; stock up 2%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex slips into red, Nifty holds 24,600; Reliance weighs

Sebi amends investment rules; lays framework for employment benefit scheme

Udaipur Cement stock price slips over 5% after June quarter results



Which stocks are excluded from collateral eligibility?

Under the revised circular, stocks like Adani Power, Yes Bank, Suzlon, HUDCO, Bharat Dynamics, Bharti Hexacom, IRB Infra, NBCC, Paytm, Inox Wind, and JBM Auto are no longer eligible for collateral in margin funding. The total number of excluded stocks is 1,010.

What will be the market implication?


Margin trading is advantageous for both traders and brokers. Traders can leverage larger capital to make substantial bets, while brokers earn interest from the loans provided.

The new NSE order aims to reduce risk associated with margin funding. Stocks that remain on the eligible list are highly liquid and considered robust, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NCLT admits Byju's parent Think & Learn into insolvency over BCCI dues

No water, no food: Kerala man trapped in medical college lift for 2 days

IOC's green hydrogen tender: Only two bids after first cancellation

Election Commission to conduct mock polls to check EVMs post LS polls

Planning to travel by air during festivals? Your tickets may be costlier

Topics :BS Web Reportsstock marketsPaytmAdani PowerYES BankMarket news

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story