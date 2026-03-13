NTPC Green Energy shares gain 7%, rebound 25% from 52-week low; know why

Shares of NTPC Green Energy were in high demand on the bourses on the week’s last trading session, as the stock climbed 7.25 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹104.73 per share on the NSE in an otherwise weak market on Friday.

NTPC Green Energy’s share price has been moving northward for the last three trading sessions and has gained around 21 per cent since its March 10 closing price of ₹86.71 per share on the NSE. The company’s share price has also rebounded 24.67 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹84 per share touched on the NSE earlier this month on March 2.

Khavda solar project update lifts sentiment The upward movement in the NTPC Green Energy share price came after the company announced an update related to a project in Gujarat that became commercially operational. On March 10, post closing hours, NTPC Green Energy informed the exchange that the third part capacity of 270 MW out of the 1,200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of March 11, 2026. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 9,292.68 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited Group will increase to 9,562.68 MW.