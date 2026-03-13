Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Keep an eye on these 4 stocks next week

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Keep an eye on these 4 stocks next week

Investors will keep an eye on DIC India, as the company has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date fixed on March 16

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:22 AM IST
Shares of DIC India, 5paisa Capital, Maharashtra Apex Corporation, and Metropolis Healthcare are expected to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, rights issues, and bonus issues.
 
Among them, DIC India shares are set to trade ex-date next week as the company has decided to reward its shareholders with a final dividend, while Metropolis Healthcare will go ex-date for a bonus issue. Further, 5paisa Capital and Maharashtra Apex Corporation are set to trade ex-date for rights issues, according to BSE data.
 
Investors will keep an eye on DIC India, as the company has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date fixed on March 16.
 
Metropolis Healthcare has announced a bonus equity issue in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., three new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2 each. The Board of Directors, via a circular resolution passed on March 10, 2026, has fixed the record date. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
DIC India March 16, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3 March 16, 2026
5paisa Capital March 17, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 17, 2026
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation March 20, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 20, 2026
Metropolis Healthcare March 20, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 March 20, 2026
  (Source: BSE) 
5paisa Capital has announced that its board has approved a rights issue of 15,627,419 rights equity shares on a fully paid-up basis, aggregating up to ₹4,688.23 million (assuming full subscription). The rights issue price is ₹300 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹290 per share), payable fully on application. The rights entitlement ratio is 1 rights equity share for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date. The record date is set for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, to determine shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement.
 
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Apex Corporation has announced a rights issue of up to 1,40,91,896 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par. The record date has been set for March 20, 2026, to determine shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement. The rights entitlement ratio is 1:1, i.e., one rights equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by eligible shareholders, with the right to renounce.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

