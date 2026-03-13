Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Keep an eye on these 4 stocks next week

Shares of DIC India, 5paisa Capital, Maharashtra Apex Corporation, and Metropolis Healthcare are expected to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, rights issues, and bonus issues.

Investors will keep an eye on DIC India, as the company has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date fixed on March 16.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date DIC India March 16, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3 March 16, 2026 5paisa Capital March 17, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 17, 2026 Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation March 20, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 20, 2026 Metropolis Healthcare March 20, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 March 20, 2026 Metropolis Healthcare has announced a bonus equity issue in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., three new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2 each. The Board of Directors, via a circular resolution passed on March 10, 2026, has fixed the record date.