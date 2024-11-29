NTPC Green, Waaree Energies: Rs 1.17 trn worth shares to exit IPO lock-in

IPO lock-in opens: Shares of as many as 50 companies, worth a whopping Rs 1.17 trillion ($13.9 billion), are set to be unlocked between November 28, 2024, and January 31, 2025, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The shares, tied to pre-IPO lock-in periods, will be eligible for trading in the secondary market. However, not all unlocked shares are expected to be sold, as a significant portion is held by promoters and their groups. The unlocking of these shares could have a notable impact on liquidity and pricing, making it a key event for market participants to monitor closely.

According to Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, and Samay Kakkar, associate, here is the list of companies whose shares will unlock following the end of their lock-in period post-IPO listing:

1-month share lock-in opening:

Afcons Infrastructure (Dec 2): 18 million shares (5 per cent)

Sagility India (Dec 9): 158 million shares (3 per cent)

ACME Solar Holdings (Dec 11): 22 million shares (4 per cent)

Swiggy (Dec 11): 65 million shares (3 per cent)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance (Dec 12): 67 million shares (4 per cent)

Zinka Logistics (Dec 20): 9 million shares (5 per cent)

NTPC Green Energy (Dec 26): 183 million shares (2 per cent)

3-month share lock-in opening:

Premier Energies (Nov 28): 9 million shares (2 per cent)

Ecos (India) Mobility (Dec 2): 3 million shares (5 per cent)

Baazar Style (Dec 3): 3 million shares (4 per cent)

Gala Precision (Dec 4): 4 million shares (4 per cent)

Shree Tirupati Balajee (Dec 9): 3 million shares (4 per cent)

Kross (Dec 11): 3 million shares (5 per cent)

Bajaj Housing Finance (Dec 12): 126 million shares (2 per cent)

Tolins Tyres (Dec 13): 2 million shares (4 per cent)

P N Gadgil Jewellers (Dec 13): 3 million shares (3 per cent)

Northern Arc Capital (Dec 19): 1 million shares (less than 1 per cent)

Western Carriers (Dec 19): 4 million shares (4 per cent)

Arkade Developers (Dec 20): 5 million shares (3 per cent)

Manba Finance (Dec 26): 2 million shares (4 per cent)

KRN Heat Exchanger (Dec 30): 2 million shares (4 per cent)

Diffusion Engineers (Dec 30): 1 million shares (4 per cent)

Garuda Construction and Engg (Jan 10): 4 million shares (4 per cent)

Hyundai Motor India (Jan 17): 21 million shares (3 per cent)

Deepak Builders & Engineers (Jan 22): 2 million shares (4 per cent)

Waaree Energies (Jan 22): 4 million shares (1 per cent)

Godavari Biorefineries (Jan 27): 2 million shares (5 per cent)

Afcons Infrastructure (Jan 29): 18 million shares (5 per cent)

Swiggy (Jan 29): 3 million shares (less than 1 per cent)

Swiggy (Jan 31): 65 million shares (3 per cent)

5-6 months share lock-in opening:

Awfis Space Solutions (Nov 29): 39 million shares (56 per cent)

Kronox Lab Sciences (Dec 10): 20 million shares (53 per cent)

Le Travenues Technology (Dec 16): 284 million shares (73 per cent)

DEE Development Engineers (Dec 24): 34 million shares (50 per cent)

Stanley Lifestyles (Dec 30): 2 million shares (3 per cent)

Akme Fintrade (Dec 31): 23 million shares (54 per cent)

Allied Blenders and Distillers (Jan 2): 170 million shares (61 per cent)

Vraj Iron and Steel (Jan 6): Data unavailable

Bansal Wire Industries (Jan 9): 96 million shares (61 per cent)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Jan 9): 132 million shares (70 per cent)

Sanstar Limited (Jan 27): 50 million shares (27 per cent)

1-year share lock-In opening:

Flair Writing Industries (Nov 28): 33 million shares (31 per cent)

Flair Writing Industries (Nov 30): 21 million shares (20 per cent)

DOMS Industries (Dec 19): 27 million shares (45 per cent)

Happy Forging (Dec 26): 55 million shares (59 per cent)

Azad Engineering (Dec 30): 27 million shares (45 per cent)

Epack Durables (Jan 27): 11 million shares (12 per cent)

1.5-year share lock-in opening:

Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Dec 11): 10 million shares (8 per cent)

Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Jan 1): 1 million shares (1 per cent)

Cyient DLM (Jan 6): 16 million shares (20 per cent)

ideaForge Technology (Jan 6): 9 million shares (21 per cent)

HMA Agro Industries (Jan 13): 10 million shares (20 per cent)

Senco Gold (Jan 13): 16 million shares (20 per cent)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Jan 20): 220 million shares (20 per cent)

Netweb Technologies (Jan 27): 11 million shares (20 per cent)

Vintage Coffee and Beverages (Jan 31): 8 million shares (6 per cent)