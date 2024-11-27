Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of Enviro Infra Engineers is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO closed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.

The public issue of Enviro Infra Engineers, offered at a price band of Rs 140-Rs 148 with a lot size of 101 shares, received bids for 2,76,83,39,401 shares against the 3,07,93,600 shares on offer, leading to an'oversubscription of 89.90 times by the close of the subscription period, according to BSE data.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO final subscription status

The highest demand for the public offering came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 157.05 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 153.80 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 24.48 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 37.77 times.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status

The shares of Enviro Infra Engineers are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Enviro Infra Engineers shares remains strong on Wednesday. The unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 47 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 148, reflecting a GMP of 31.76 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Enviro Infra Engineers expected listing price

Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 29, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 195, representing a premium of Rs 47 or 31.76 per cent over the upper band of the issue price.

About Enviro Infra Engineers

Enviro Infra Engineers specialises in designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies. Its WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).