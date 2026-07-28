NTPC well placed to benefit from steady power demand, expansion plans

Solar PLF jumped 425 bps to 31.06 per cent, while hydropower (30.92 per cent PLF) and gas (5.29 per cent PLF) both normalised down from an exceptionally high Q1FY26 base.
Domestic coal consumption fell 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 59.30 million tonnes (MT) despite higher generation, with captive mines meeting 19.3 per cent of the requirements and dispatches up 13 per cent Y-o-Y with nil consumption of imported coal. The average realised tariff was ₹5.04/kWh.
Revenue grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹43,830 crore. Capacity charges, which earn return on equity on regulated equity, rose 5 per cent to ₹16,570 crore, while zero-margin fuel pass-through fell 4.9 per cent to ₹23,210 crore on lower coal offtake.