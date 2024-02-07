Nykaa Q3 review: Analysts cut Ebitda estimates on weak discretionary demand

Nykaa Q3FY24 result review: Brokerages have largely maintained their ratings and target prices on

Brokerages have largely maintained their ratings and target prices on FSN E-Commerce Ventures , the parent company of Nykaa, after the fashion and beauty online retailer posted in-line numbers in the October-to-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). They have, however, cut Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) estimates for the company after weak demand weighed across line items in Q3.

"While revenue growth was healthy at 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), gross margins declined 90bps Y-o-Y weighed by higher discounting in own brands and lower ad income. Contribution margin saw a sharper 320bps Y-o-Y decline due to higher marketing spends given the muted demand environment. However, operating leverage somewhat helped and Ebitda margins remained flattish Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew 26 per cent YoY but was sharply below estimates," noted analysts at Jefferies.

Jefferies | Maintains BUY |Target: Rs 210 (from Rs 230) Q3FY24 Ebitda missed forecasts as weak demand weighed across line items. Ad income was lower as beauty and personal care (BPC) brands prioritised discounts over marketing spends while discounts rose on own label, impacting gross margins.

BPC contribution margin compressed to a seven-quarter low. Fashion, however, surprised positively on growth and profitability.

We cut our FY24-25 Ebitda estimates by 3-8 per cent as we lower our contribution margin estimates for BPC.



ICICI Securities | Maintains BUY | Target: Rs 185 BPC-owned brands continued to outperform with 40 per cent Y-o-Y gross merchandise value (GMV) growth while fashion-owned brands grew GMV by 29.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Order conversion continues to improve as average order value (AOV) for BPC and fashion businesses stands at Rs 2,024 (up 3 per cent Y-o-Y) and Rs 4,681 (up 18 per cent Y-o-Y), respectively.

Fashion segment contribution margin improved 510bps Y-o-Y in Q3FY24 compared to 210bps Y-o-Y decline in BPC segment. Nykaa is also replacing some loans to fashion vertical with equity, which should result in optically higher margins for fashion vertical henceforth.



JM Financial | Maintains BUY | Target: Rs 210 While there have been murmurs of rising competition for Nykaa BPC, company seems to have retained its market share, if not increased it as well. The segment delivered 25 per cent/20 per cent GMV/net sales value (NSV) Y-o-Y growth.

However, as reflected by 210bps Y-o-Y drop in contribution margin, it did require the company to invest heavily.

Considering the tougher demand environment and lower than anticipated ad income, we reduce GMV and revenue by 0.6-1.1 per cent / 0.9-1.4 per cent over FY25-28, respectively.

Though BPC marketing expense would normalise, we still expect it to sustain at relatively higher levels, and hence lower Ebitda margin by 40-55bps over FY25-28.



Nuvama Institutional Equities | Maintains BUY | Target: Rs 187 (from Rs 189) BPC segment exhibits decent traction with Annual Unique Transacting Customers (AUTC) rising 16 per cent Y-o-Y to 11.1 million. Average order value improved 3 per cent, while owned-brands GMV grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y with share of GMV rising 150bp Y-o-Y to 13.3 per cent.

Contribution from own brands, under Fashion category, improved 30 per cent Y-o-Y taking its share in GMV to 12 per cent. Gross margins for fashion segment improved to 77 per cent.

Rising competition, increasing debt, and visibility on margin improvement are potential reasons for missing the recent re-rating versus other platform peers. We and consensus for now build a 200bp margin improvement for FY25 that is key to watch.

