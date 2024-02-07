Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
Q3FY24 earnings today: Companies scheduled to report their December quarter results on Wednesday include - Aarti Pharmalabs, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Buildcon, Aditya Vision, Borosil Renewables, Cummins India, Dreamfolks Services, Electronics Mart India
EPL, FDC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Fortis Healthcare, First Source Solution, General Insurance Corporation of India, Guajarat Industries Power, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Power Systems
Hemisphere Properties India, HMT, India Pesticides, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, Kalpataru Projects International, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Navneet Education, Nestle India, Nocil, PDS, Piccadily Agro Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India
Protean eGov Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Safari Industries (India), Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Sobha, Solar Industries India, Star Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Trent, UNO Minda, andVarroc Engineering.
EPL, FDC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Fortis Healthcare, First Source Solution, General Insurance Corporation of India, Guajarat Industries Power, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Power Systems
Hemisphere Properties India, HMT, India Pesticides, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, Kalpataru Projects International, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Navneet Education, Nestle India, Nocil, PDS, Piccadily Agro Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India
Protean eGov Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Safari Industries (India), Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Sobha, Solar Industries India, Star Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Trent, UNO Minda, andVarroc Engineering.
Zee Entertainment: The National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench has issued a notice on Zee Entertainment's plea seeking the implementation of merger with Sony Pictures' India arm. The tribunal will take up the case on March 12.
PB Fintech: The income tax authorities may soon begin assessment proceedings against online insurance aggregator PB Fintech, the parent company that houses online marketplaces Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, which has been under the scanner for regulatory lapses and KYC non-compliance, reports suggest. The stcok cracked 6 per cent on Tuesday.