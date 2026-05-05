Omax Autos, Dynacons Systems, HFCL zoom up to 104% since April

Omax Autos, Dynacons Systems, HFCL share price

Shares of Omax Autos, Dynacons Systems & Solutions and HFCL hit their respective 52-week highs, as they zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 77,057 at 01:18 PM.

Since April, the market price of Omax Auto has skyrocketed 104 per cent, while HFCL surged 96 per cent and Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 67 per cent.

On Tuesday, Omax Autos was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹186.90 amid heavy volumes. A combined 3.05 million equity shares representing 13 per cent of the total equity of auto ancillary company changed hands. There were pending buy orders for around 200,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In the past two trading days, the stock has zoomed 44 per cent.

Share price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions soared 18 per cent to ₹1,313.10 and of HFCL by 6 per cent to ₹133.10 on the BSE in intra-day trade. What’s driving stock prices of these 3 companies? Shares of Omax Autos rallied after the company reported a solid March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results with profit after tax (PAT) of ₹17.34 crore, against PAT of ₹49 lakh in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 53 per cent year-on-year at ₹174.41 crore against ₹114.20 crore in previous year quarter. Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 (25 per cent) per equity share of ₹10 each, out of the profits of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions on Monday informed that the company secured a project from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the supply, installation, implementation, integration, maintenance and facilities management services for Private Cloud Infrastructure for Data Centers of RBI. The order size is ₹750.82 crore and has to be executed in 5 years. The scope of the Private Cloud Infrastructure project includes provisioning and deployment of Servers, Unified Native Storage, SAN Switches, Physical Racks, and associated Software Licenses. The project includes support for a period of 5 years. The solution shall also be designed to enable secure integration with the Bank's AI Cloud infrastructure.

Dynacons will be responsible for end-to-end supply, design, installation, implementation, integration with the Bank’s existing data center ecosystem, and providing ongoing technical support in line with defined service levels. The scope of work also includes maintenance, vulnerability management, upgrades, and continuous monitoring of the solution, in accordance with the agreed timelines and service requirements. HFCL on Monday informed that the company along with HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, secured purchase orders worth ₹84.23 crore, for the supply of optical fiber cables, from one of the leading Private Telecom Operators. These orders are to be executed by August 2026.