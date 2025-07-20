One scheme no longer fits all: Sebi plans split routine as funds bulk up 7x

Actively managed mutual fund schemes with assets over ₹50,000 crore have jumped from just two in March 2023 to 14 by June 2025 — a sevenfold leap.

Powering this growth are buoyant equity markets and a steady stream of fresh inflows. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage (BAF) now sit above the ₹1 trillion mark.

In March 2023, only two schemes — HDFC BAF and SBI Equity Hybrid — had assets under management (AUM) of ₹50,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Indian Hotels books another quarter in growth suite, sees steady growth That ‘mega’ club is likely to swell further, with several more funds closing in on the ₹50,000 crore AUM line. As of June 2025, six other schemes had AUMs north of ₹40,000 crore.