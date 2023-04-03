ONGC, Oil India surge up to 6% as oil prices rise post OPEC+ output cut

Technical View



ONGC

Bias: Positive

Target: Rs 160; Rs 165

Support: Rs 153; Rs 151

With today's over 4 per cent rally, ONGC has bounced back above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) placed at Rs 153 after 13 trading sessions. The overall bias for ONGC remains positive as despite the preceding corrective move, the 20-DMA sustained above the 50-DMA on the daily chart.

In the near-term, Rs 153-level is likely to act as a strong support for the stock, below which the next significant support will be the 50-DMA at Rs 151. On the upside, the stock could test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart at Rs 160.

On the weekly scale since July 2022, the stock has consistently been making a higher high and higher low. The weekly chart suggests that a break above Rs 160-level, could trigger a rally towards Rs 165 for the stock.

Oil India

Bias: Positive

Target: Rs 275

Support: Rs 257; Rs 247

Unlike ONGC, Oil India has been on a winning streak in the last six months, up over 44 per cent. The stock is now seen within striking distance of the higher-end of the anticipated trading band at Rs 275, which may act as a hurdle.

Having said that, the bias on the daily scale continues to remain favourable, with the stock bouncing back consistently after dipping below the 20-DMA. The 50-DMA now placed at Rs 247 has acted as a stronger support for the stock since mid-October 2022.

For now, the near-term support of 20-DMA for the stock is placed at Rs 257.

(With inputs from Rex Cano)