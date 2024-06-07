Plea in SC to direct Centre, Sebi to probe stk mkt crash after poll results

An application has been filed in the Adani-Sebi investigation case asking the Supreme Court "to direct the Union Government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to submit a detailed report on the Share Market crash and loss of Investors after the Lok Sabha 2024 Polls Results".

The application, filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, also asked the court to direct Sebi to submit the investigation report of allegations made against the Adani group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in line with the court order of January 3.

The apex court had on January 3 said there was “no ground” to transfer Sebi's investigation into allegations against the Adani group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research either to a special investigation team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It had further directed the markets regulator to conclude its remaining two investigations in the matter within three months. The deadline to submit the report was April 3, but the report has not been submitted yet.

The court also asked Sebi and the central government to investigate whether "the loss suffered by Indian investors due to the conduct of Hindenburg Research and any other entities in taking short position involved any infraction of law".

Tiwari's application also asked the court to "direct Sebi to Submit its conclusive investigation report without any delay".

He also said that recently, after the Lok Sabha polls 2024 results, another big crash in the share market has been seen. "Stock market volatility has again emerged. According to reports in the media, the loss was of Rs 20 lakh crore. This has again raised a question mark on the regulatory mechanism of the stock exchange, and after the loss suffered in 2023, the same has been repeated, and despite honourable court's direction, nothing has changed. It is said that after the announcement of exit polls related to the Lok Sabha 2024 poll results the share market rose, but when the actual results were announced, the share market crashed.



This has again raised the question whether the regulatory authority and the mechanism have failed and the mechanism remains weak after the 2023 share market crash, and whether manipulations were made after the exit polls were released." The application has now requested the court to direct the government and Sebi to submit a detailed report on the share market crash and losses suffered by investors after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections results.

In early January, the apex court had dismissed a bunch of pleas seeking a third-party investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation levelled by Hindenburg Research. A three-judge bench of the top court comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said Sebi was conducting a "comprehensive investigation" and its conduct "inspires confidence".

In its 46-page verdict, the Bench further said, "Sebi has completed 22 of the 24 investigations into the Adani group. It submits that the remaining two are pending due to inputs being awaited from foreign regulators. We also record the assurance given by the solicitor general on behalf of Sebi that the investigations would be concluded expeditiously. Sebi cannot keep the investigation open-ended and indeterminate in time. Hence, Sebi shall complete the pending investigations preferably within three months."

Pending Investigation

The Supreme Court had on January 3 directed the market regulator to complete its investigation in the pending two areas related to the Adani Group matter within three months.

The two investigations which are at an interim stage are related to the allegations of violating minimum public shareholding (MPS) regulations involving overseas entities while the other pertains to examination of trades before and after the release of Hindenburg Report, according to the status report which Sebi submitted to the SC in August.

In the alleged violation of MPS regulations, Sebi had submitted that it had sought details from five foreign jurisdictions on the foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) holdings in the firm. Sebi had stated that establishing the economic interest of 12 FPIs remained a challenge as they are located in tax haven jurisdictions.

These FPIs were classified as public shareholders of Adani Group companies. Under Sebi regulations, a listed firm is mandated to keep at least 25 per cent stake as public shareholding and the promoter holding is capped at 75 per cent. Hindenburg had alleged circumvention of this norm through FPIs.

The market regulator said that it had sent around 90 communications to overseas agencies seeking assistance.

For the second pending investigation, Sebi stated that it had sent three communications to external agencies seeking assistance and that the information was awaited.

Sebi is trying to ascertain if the short positions of certain entities in the Adani Group was unusual around the time when the US-based firm released its report.

Sebi had in August submitted a status report to the apex court stating that it had concluded investigations in 22 of the 24 matters related to the allegations against the Adani Group.

Of the 22 investigations concluded, 13 are on alleged failure to disclose related party transactions, two on allegations of manipulating stock prices, five on possible insider trading allegations, and one each connected to FPI regulations and takeover regulations.