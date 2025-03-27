Pre-clearance seen as key defence for IndusInd Bank execs in Sebi probe

As the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) investigates potential insider trading violations at IndusInd Bank, “pre-clearance” of trades may emerge as a pivotal defence for the bank’s senior executives.

Sebi is reportedly examining whether five senior IndusInd officials possessed unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) when they sold shares on the open market. The regulator has also requested details of trades executed by these executives. Stock exchange disclosures reveal that between May 2023 and June 2024, chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia offloaded nearly 950,000 shares worth approximately Rs 134 crore, while deputy chief executive officer Arun Khurana sold 550,000 shares valued at Rs 82 crore. These shares were acquired through their employee stock option plan. is reportedly examining whether five senior IndusInd officials possessed unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) when they sold shares on the open market. The regulator has also requested details of trades executed by these executives. Stock exchange disclosures reveal that between May 2023 and June 2024, chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia offloaded nearly 950,000 shares worth approximately Rs 134 crore, while deputy chief executive officer Arun Khurana sold 550,000 shares valued at Rs 82 crore. These shares were acquired through their employee stock option plan.

A source familiar with the matter said, “The executives obtained pre-clearances from the compliance team for these sales, which were executed in small tranches over time. Interestingly, most of these transactions resulted in a net loss. Still, Sebi’s stance remains uncertain given the sensitivity of the issue.” IndusInd’s stock has plummeted over 30 per cent due to losses tied to the bank’s derivatives exposure. The sales have sparked governance concerns, particularly ashas plummeted over 30 per cent due to losses tied to the bank’s derivatives exposure. Pre-clearance, in the context of insider trading, refers to a process where top officials of a listed company secure approval from the compliance officer before trading the company’s securities.

Kunal Sharma, partner at Singhania & Co, said, “The PIT Regulations offer a safe harbour through pre-scheduled trading plans. If properly structured, disclosed to the stock exchange, and spanning at least six months, these plans allow insiders to trade without incurring liability—even if they possess UPSI at the time. However, the plan must be irrevocable, formulated when the insider lacks UPSI, and not serve as a loophole to evade regulations.” Sebi has previously penalised executives for insider trading violations. In 2024, Infosys chief executive officer Salil Parekh settled such a case by paying a Rs 25 lakh penalty. Similarly, in the Franklin Templeton case, executives were ordered to disgorge gains after redeeming units ahead of the 2020 closure of six schemes.