Privi Speciality Chemicals hits 52-week high after Q2 net profit soars 46%

Shares of Privi Speciality Chemicals soared 5.44 per cent, hitting its 52-week high at Rs 1808. per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the reported strong quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The company reported a 46.8 per cent year on year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 44.8 crore for the second quarter of FY25. In the same quarter last year, net profit stood at Rs 30.5 crore.

For Q2FY25, the company's revenue from operations totaled Rs 532 crore, reflecting a 16.9 increase year-on-year against Rs 455 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 476 crore from Rs 421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, formerly known as Fairchem Speciality Limited, is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals in India. The company is recognized globally as a trusted partner in the bulk aroma chemicals sector.

With integrated manufacturing facilities located in Mahad, Maharashtra, and Jhagadia, Gujarat, Privi possesses the expertise and capability to perform critical chemical reactions such as hydrogenation and condensation, as well as advanced unit operations including pyrolysis, reactive distillation, high vacuum distillation, and continuous distillation. This enables them to ensure consistency and quality in their products.

Privi Speciality Chemicals share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 46.28 per cent, while gaining 44.9 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.7 per cent year to date and 23.9 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,820.15 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 53.53 times and at an earning per share of Rs 32.03.

At 2:31 PM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was up 1.24 per cent at Rs 1735.85 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.05 per cent to 80,040.72 level.