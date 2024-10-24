Tata Communications shares rose 3.2 per cent on Thursday (October 24) and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,836.1 per share on BSE. The buying interest in the stock sparked after the company upgraded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure in India.

At around 11:56 AM, Tata Communications shares were up 2.92 per cent at Rs 1,831.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.04 per cent at 80,046.63 at around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 52,184.93 crore.

As per the filing, the upgraded version of AI cloud infrastructure is powered by Nvidia. The cloud infrastructure will help Tata Communications to position itself as a key player in enabling AI applications across a wide spectrum of industries — including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and banking and financial services — and equipping them with the computing power needed to handle complex AI workloads.

"Tata Communications will integrate cutting-edge NVIDIA software solutions such as NVIDIA NIM microservices, and the NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac platforms, into its AI Cloud offerings," the filing read.

Tata Communications will begin the first phase of its upgrade at the end of this year. It will also establish itself as one of the largest NVIDIA Hopper GPU cloud-based supercomputers in India.

The second phase is planned for 2025 to further expand the infrastructure with Blackwell GPUs.

More From This Section

NVDIA's Blackwell GPU architecture enables high performance computing (HPC) for accelerated training, inference, and efficiency in generative AI.

These technologies will provide Tata's businesses with an extensive suite of tools and services designed for AI-driven simulation, and automation.

The tool will help Tata Communications in simplifying distributed data across its businesses by collecting and curating data and moving it to the AI Cloud using Tata Communications' IZO Multi Cloud Connect platform. This approach will ensure cost-effectiveness and scalability for enterprises while maintaining their existing data structures.

Complementing this, Tata Communications' CloudLyte Edge Computing platform which enables low-latency inferencing, allowing businesses to deploy models at the edge for real-time responses.

Together, these innovations empower enterprises to harness the power of AI.

Tata Communications customers will be able to gain access to the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform on its accelerated infrastructure, which is designed to let users build, customise and run generative and agentic AI applications in production.

In the past one year, Tata Communications shares have gained 12.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 25 per cent.