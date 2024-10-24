Godrej Properties soars 9% after profit rises five fold in Q2FY25 results

Shares of Godrej Properties soared 8.72 per cent at Rs 3,219.25 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the reported stellar quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

Godrej Properties reported a nearly fivefold increase in net profit, reaching Rs 335.21 crore for the second quarter of FY25. In the same quarter last year, net profit stood at Rs 66.80 crore.

For Q2FY25, the company's revenue from operations totaled Rs 1,093.23 crore, reflecting a 3.2-fold increase year-on-year. Total expenses rose significantly, up 144.34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,124.13 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 69 per cent to Rs 282 crore, compared to Rs 167 crore in Q2FY24.

In terms of bookings, the company recorded a 3 per cent YoY growth, achieving a value of Rs 5,198 crore from the sale of 5.15 million square feet (msf) of area, marking the highest booking value in any Q2 to date.

The company’s collections for the quarter reached Rs 4,005 crore, indicating a 68 per cent YoY increase, while operational cash flow was Rs 1,834 crore, reflecting a growth of 126 per cent YoY—both of which are the highest Q2 figures in the company’s history.

The real estate company achieved 87 per cent of its annual business development target in Q2 FY25. Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej remarked, “With a strong launch pipeline, a robust balance sheet, and sustained demand, we are on track to significantly exceed our bookings target of Rs 27,000 crore for FY25 while also aiming for our highest-ever deliveries and collections.”

Godrej Properties share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 48.31 per cent, while gaining 82.24 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.7 per cent year to date and 23.9 per cent in a year.

More From This Section

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 82,900.05 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 88.12 times and at an earning per share of Rs 33.60.

At 12:10 PM, the stock price of the company pared all its gains and was up 0.13 per cent at Rs 2,964.65 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.04 per cent to 80,046.16 level.