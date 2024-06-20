Profitable growth and valuations to support CV major Ashok Leyland

The stock of commercial vehicles (CV) major Ashok Leyland is up 46 per cent over the past three months. The gains for the country’s second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicles major have come about despite worries of a near-term slowdown in volumes. Brokerages, however, have a mixed view on the company.

While steady March quarter results, the company’s focus on profitable growth, medium-term prospects, and valuations are positive, some brokerages are cautious given near-term demand concerns and the risk of increased competitive intensity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the March quarter, the company improved its realisations by 2 per cent on a sequential basis on the back of lower discounts and a better mix. Gross margins saw an improvement of 380 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the back of improved price realisation, cost reduction efforts, and lower raw material costs. What should support margins going ahead are lower commodity prices, cost controls, and better pricing. The company’s focus on profitable growth and the expectation of pricing discipline are expected to act as enablers.



Motilal Oswal Research is positive on it given long-term demand drivers. Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of the brokerage believe that there are a few favourable triggers, including the average fleet age, which is at a record high of more than nine years. Further, fleet operators’ profitability has remained sound as fleet utilisation levels have been healthy, allowing them to pass on the rising cost pressures. Its buy call on the stock is premised on a revival in CV demand by H2FY25 after the near-term weakness and its valuations are attractive compared to peers.

Strengthening its focus on electric vehicles (1,500 units of bus orders) and production across the commercial vehicles from light commercial vehicles to tractor trailers is positive from the medium-term standpoint. What should incrementally add to its revenues is the defence vertical, where it has a strong pipeline and growth visibility for the next couple of years.



Emkay Research also has a buy rating on the company. Say analysts led by Chirag Jain of the brokerage, “Amid intact fleet operator profitability, the pricing power/margin expansion for CV makers will sustain. This drives a FY26 estimated earnings per share revision upwards by 19 per cent.” The brokerage had in May highlighted that Ashok Leyland remains among the least expensive automakers with a net cash balance sheet and return ratios of over 20 per cent.

Elara Capital, however, has retained its reduce rating as it expects the next six months to witness subdued demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Given that tonnage growth is higher than volume in the past 2-3 years, system capacity has increased. Analysts led by Jay Kale of the brokerage remain cautious on the cycle peaking as unlike PV and 2W segments, the CV downcycle can be sharp (historical trough is 40-60 per cent below the peak). The brokerage expects a 4 per cent volume growth over FY24-26 for the MHCV industry (industry downturn not factored into the numbers) though risks remain thereby limiting the scope for multiple expansion.