Prostarm Info gains 20% on mkt debut; TPG to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Tech

The markets on Tuesday saw a handful of share sales with trading volumes on bourses hitting multimonth highs. Ericsson India sold shares worth ₹428 crore in Vodafone India at ₹6.8 per share. Carlyle Group sold ₹1,775 croreof shares in Yes Bank. Other prominent deals included Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation selling 3.1 per cent in Ola Electric Mobility for ₹690 crore.

Prostarm Info gains 20 per cent on market debut

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems rose 20 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The company’s stock price ended at ₹126.25, up ₹21.25, or 20.24 per cent, over its IPO price of ₹105.