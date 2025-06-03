Home / Markets / News / Prostarm Info gains 20% on mkt debut; TPG to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Tech

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems rose 20 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The company's stock price ended at ₹126.25, up ₹21.25, or 20.24 per cent, over its IPO price of ₹105

TPG Rise Climate on Wednesday will sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Techn ologies. The floor price for the transaction has been set ₹744.5, a discount of 3 per cent to the last close.
The markets on Tuesday saw a handful of share sales with trading volumes on bourses hitting multimonth highs. Ericsson India sold shares worth ₹428 crore in Vodafone India at ₹6.8 per share. Carlyle Group sold ₹1,775 croreof shares in Yes Bank. Other prominent deals included Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation selling 3.1 per cent in Ola Electric Mobility for ₹690 crore.  
 
Shares of Prostarm Info Systems rose 20 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The company’s stock price ended at ₹126.25, up ₹21.25, or 20.24 per cent, over its IPO price of ₹105. 
 
TPG Rise Climate on Wednesday will sell 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Techn ologies. The floor price for the transaction has been set ₹744.5, a discount of 3 per cent to the last close.  
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025

