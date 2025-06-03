Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asia rises; China PMI at 48.3
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asia rises; China PMI at 48.3

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 pts higher at 24,880, indicating a higher start.

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market trading

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may be influenced today by a mix of upbeat global cues, institutional activity, and lingering concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and US-China trade tensions.
 
That said, around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 points higher at 24,880, indicating a higher start. 

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, even as global trade tensions showed signs of worsening.
 
In a fresh escalation, China rebuffed US accusations of violating a temporary trade agreement, instead placing the blame on Washington for failing to honour its commitments. The exchange suggests a further breakdown in trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.
 
Adding to the tensions, the European Union (EU) criticised Trump’s plan to double steel tariffs to 50 per cent, warning the move would ‘undermine’ ongoing talks between Brussels and Washington. An EU spokesperson said the bloc was ‘prepared to impose countermeasures’ in response.
 
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.43 per cent, while Topix and Kospi were flat with a positive bias. 
 
AX200 was up 0.67 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia recorded a Current Account Deficit (CAD) of 14.7 billion Australian dollars in the first quarter of 2025.  In China, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May dropped to 48.30, from 50.40 in April of 2025.
 
South Korean markets were closed for polling day.
 
On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.41 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.67 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 0.08 per cent.

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,589.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹5,313.76 crore on June 2. 

IPO today

Nikita Papers IPO (SME), Prostarm Info IPO (SME), Blue Water IPO (SME), and Astonea Labs IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while 3B Films IPO (SME) will see its last day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Gold prices jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday, reaching their highest level in over three weeks, as a weaker US dollar combined with rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty spurred demand for safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold climbed 2.5 per cent to $3,372.13 an ounce, after hitting its highest mark since May 8 earlier in the day. US gold futures also gained 2.5 per cent, settling at $3,397.20 an ounce.
 
Crude oil prices advanced sharply Monday, with US futures climbing nearly 3 per cent after OPEC+ reaffirmed its commitment to a steady production increase, easing concerns of a larger-than-expected supply boost.
 
WTI crude rose 2.85 per cent, to settle at $62.52 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.95 per cent, to close at $64.63.
 
Supporting prices further, the US rig count continued to decline throughout May, falling to its lowest level since 2021.

7:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Flawed to say domestic flows alone inflate India's valuations: Ridham Desai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic markets have traded at a premium to emerging market (EM) peers long before the domestic investment boom, says Ridham Desai, managing director and chief India equity strategist, Morgan Stanley India. In an interview with Business Standard in Mumbai ahead of Morgan Stanley’s annual India Investment Forum, Desai said sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows will depend on India maintaining its appeal as a stable and high-return market. READ MORE 

7:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign brokerages remain cautious about the outlook for Indian equity markets. While Nomura has raised its Nifty target for March 2026 to 26,140 from 24,970, the projected upside from current levels stands at a modest 6 per cent. Meanwhile, BofA Securities has maintained its year-end Nifty target without any revision.
 
Nomura noted that the Nifty is currently trading at 20.5 times one-year forward earnings — near the upper end of its trading range over the past three years.
 
"That said, the favourable spread between earnings yield and bond yield, currently at -1.4 per cent, is reassuring, as it lies at the higher end of the range seen in the past four years," wrote Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of equity research for India at Nomura, in a recent co-authored note with Amlan Jyoti Das. "Using a 21x price-to-earnings multiple on FY27F earnings, we derive our March 2026 Nifty target of 26,140," the note added. READ MORE
 

7:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: White House ‘close to the finish line’ on some trade deals, says Treasury official

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said Monday that the Trump administration continues 'to make very good progress' on trade negotiations, and it is 'close to the finish line on a couple' of deals.
 
“As long as we continue to make progress, I think you’re going to see a lot more deals that are announced prior to that July 9 time frame,” Faulkender said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
 
President Donald Trump on April 9 paused his 'reciprocal' tariffs on most US trade partners for 90 days, pushing implementation of the steep levies to early July.
 
At the time, the Trump administration said it was aiming to close '90 deals in 90 days.'
 
But nearly two months after the April announcement, the White House has so far only announced a deal with Britain.

Source: CNBC

7:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aegis Vopak Terminals gains 3%; Schloss Bangalore slips on market debut

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals made a positive debut on the stock market Monday, June 2, 2025, closing 3 per cent above their initial public offering (IPO) price. The stock fluctuated between a low of ₹220 and a high of ₹242 before settling at ₹242 — a ₹7 gain over its issue price of ₹235. The IPO, which was subscribed 2.1 times, raised ₹2,800 crore, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment and capital expenditure. Aegis Vopak, a joint venture between India’s Aegis Group and Dutch tank storage firm Vopak, was valued at ₹26,813 crore at the close.
 
Meanwhile, Schloss Bangalore saw a softer listing, ending marginally below its IPO price. The stock traded in the ₹405–₹439 range during the session and closed at ₹434, slipping ₹1 from its issue price of ₹435. The company raised ₹2,500 crore through a 4.5-times subscribed IPO, primarily for debt reduction. Schloss Bangalore, which owns Leela Hotels, was valued at ₹14,487 crore at the close. READ MORE

7:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty recoup early losses as investors brush off Trump tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday’s session on a muted note amid renewed concerns over US trade tariffs, a surge in Covid-19 cases, and rising geopolitical tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After a weak start, the indices managed to recover losses in the latter half of the session, eventually closing flat.
 
The Sensex, after slipping to an intraday low of 80,654.26, ended the day at 81,373.75 — down 77 points or 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 settled at 24,716.60, declining by 34.10 points or 0.14 per cent.
 
In contrast, broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The NSE Midcap 100 index advanced 0.62 per cent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 rose 1.19 per cent.
 
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that the domestic market remained in a consolidation phase for the third straight week, weighed down by persistent concerns over a potential trade tariff conflict and intensifying geopolitical tensions. READ MORE
 

7:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise tracking Wall Street gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise tracking Wall Street gains

-- Nikkei rose 0.42 per cent 

-- ASX 200 jumped 0.76 per cent 

-- Kospi was flat with a positive bias

7:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher Monday

-- Dow Jones rose 0.08 per cent

-- S&P 500 was up 0.41 per cent 

-- Nasdaq jumped 0.67 per cent 

6:56 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEstock market tradingIndian stock marketsBSE SensexNifty50Gift NiftyTrump tariffsUS China trade warOPEC outputOil PricesGold PricesFIIsDIIsIPO marketSME IPOscommodity trading

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News