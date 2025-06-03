Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDB's IPO, the largest by an NBFC and fifth-largest overall, receives Sebi approval and is set to meet RBI's listing deadline for upper-layer NBFCs

Established in 2007, HDB Financial Services is an upper-layer non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) that offers both secured and unsecured loans

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking finance (NBFC) arm of HDFC Bank, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
HDB’s IPO will be the largest NBFC IPO and the fifth-largest overall to hit the domestic markets.
 
The lender had filed a draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator in October 2024 for its IPO, which involved an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank and a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore.
 
HDFC Bank owns a 94.36 per cent stake in HDB
