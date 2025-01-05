Q3 preview: Capital goods, engineering cos to maintain steady profitability

For India’s capital goods and engineering firms, analysts expect a steady profitability streak for the December 2024-ended quarter (Q3FY25) even as a slump in stock market valuation is seen over order book growth concerns.

The Bloomberg analysts’ consensus shows a double-digit growth likely for all three metrics — net sales, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT), for most companies in this segment (see chart).

Analysts with brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in a December note, said, “We expect a 20 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion in Ebitda margin for our coverage universe. For Q3FY25, we estimate our coverage companies to report revenue growth of 19 per cent Y-o-Y, Ebitda growth of 21 per cent, and PAT growth of 26 per cent.”

Motilal Oswal noted that this growth expectation “Is despite selective order inflow improvement. Strong existing order books provide healthy revenue visibility for companies in the sector.” For India’s largest engineering firm, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the analysts expect a 20 per cent growth in consolidated revenue, and an 8.1 per cent core business Ebitda margin, up 40 bps from a year ago. New order wins for companies in the capital goods and engineering space has been a mixed bag so far in FY25. Analysts at Jefferies said, “Order flow growth tapered off post elections and investor concerns on growth/ valuations emerged.”