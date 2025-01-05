Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 96,605 cr; HDFC Bank hit

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 96,605 cr; HDFC Bank hit

Market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS tanked Rs 24,856.26 crore to Rs 14,83,144.53 crore and that of State Bank of India declined Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 7,08,168.60 crore

HDFC Bank, HDFC
market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 37,025.46 crore to Rs 13,37,919.84 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 96,605.66 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India suffered erosion from their valuation, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever were the winners. Together they added Rs 82,861.16 crore in combined market valuation.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 37,025.46 crore to Rs 13,37,919.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation slumped Rs 29,324.55 crore to Rs 8,93,378.50 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS tanked Rs 24,856.26 crore to Rs 14,83,144.53 crore and that of State Bank of India declined Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 7,08,168.60 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries surged Rs 41,138.41 crore to Rs 16,93,373.48 crore.

Also Read

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 86,847.8 cr; HDFC, RIL lead

India third-best performing major market in 2024, domestic mcap soars 18.4%

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Which newly listed stocks may see changes in Amfi stock reclassification?

Premium

Market gravity reverses and drawing foreign capital towards the US

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever soared Rs 15,331.08 crore to Rs 5,65,194.18 crore.

The mcap of LIC jumped Rs 13,282.49 crore to Rs 5,74,689.29 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 9,031.19 crore to Rs 8,04,834.34 crore.

ITC's valuation climbed Rs 3,878.63 crore to Rs 6,03,064.44 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up Rs 199.36 crore to Rs 9,10,934.58 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 524.04 points, or 0.66 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 191.35 points, or 0.80 per cent.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs withdraw Rs 4,285 cr in 3 trading sessions amid global headwinds

Global trends, earnings, FII trading activity to drive markets: Analysts

Sebi disposes of showcause notice to Karvy Capital in AIF violation case

Decoded: How does front-running work, and what is Ketan Parekh's role?

Premium

BharatPe parent to sell up to 25% stake in Unity SFB for $800 million

Topics :market capitalisationmarket capHDFC BankICICI Bank State Bank of India YONO

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story