Quality Power shares zoom 6% on bagging ₹10 crore worth export order

Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares rallied 6 per cent after it bagged an export order worth ₹10 crore for a hyperscale data centre project

Quality Power bags over ₹10 crore export order
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose over 6 per cent on Tuesday after it bagged an export order worth ₹10 crore for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland. 
 
The heavy electrical equipment firm's stock rose as much as 6.3 per cent during the day to ₹869.9 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.14 per cent higher at ₹861 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are trading near their all-time high of ₹931.4, which it hit on July 18. The counter has risen nearly 100 per cent since its listing in February this year. Quality Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,722.15 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Quality Power bags over ₹10 crore export order 

The company secured an export order worth over ₹10 crore from a European client for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland, according to an exchange filing. The order involves the supply of dry-type shunt reactors, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion and growing role in critical power infrastructure for digital facilities.
 
The reactors, based on Quality Power’s advanced air-core coil technology, are designed to stabilise voltage and control reactive power under light load conditions, ensuring grid stability and power quality at the utility interface. These solutions are especially relevant for data centres in colder European climates, where power factor correction and voltage regulation are increasingly critical, the company said.
 
The equipment complies with IEC 60076-6 and relevant data centre resilience standards. Dry-type reactors are preferred in sensitive environments due to their lower fire and environmental risk compared to oil-filled alternatives. Manufacturing and testing will take place at Quality Power’s ISO-certified coil facility in Sangli, Maharashtra, and the execution of the order will begin immediately, the statement said.  

About Quality Power 

The company is a manufacturer of high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions, providing reactors, transformers, line traps, FACTS, and power quality solutions. With multiple manufacturing facilities in India and Turkey, the company has installations in over 100 countries for equipment up to 765kV systems. 
 
The company’s shares made their D-street debut on February 24, 2025, by listing at Rs 430 per share on the NSE, and Rs 432.05 per share on the BSE, against the IPO issue price of Rs 425 per share.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

