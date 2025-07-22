Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up as US indices hit record; Dixon, IRFC, Paytm Q1 eyed

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Q1 results, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, along with upbeat global cues are likely to influence the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.

The growth in the output of India’s eight key infrastructure industries remained subdued in June, even as it accelerated to a three-month-high at 1.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to a revised 1.2 per cent in May, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday showed.

That said, at 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 points higher at 25,181, indicating a positive start for the bourses.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street's overnight gains, where major indices hit record highs as investors remained optimistic about corporate earnings despite ongoing tariff concerns.

In Japan, equities climbed as markets reopened following a weekend election that saw the ruling party lose its majority in the upper house. The Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 0.60 per cent.

Kospi inched up 0.05 per cent, and the ASX 200 benchmark advanced 0.12 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs on Monday, supported by strong intraday momentum. The S&P 500 edged up 0.14 per cent to 6,305.60, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38 per cent to 20,974.17. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly, shedding 0.04 per cent to settle at 44,323.07. Moreover, investors will keenly watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's opening remarks at the Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference in Washington, DC, for cues on the central bank’s policy outlook.

Q1 results

The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including PNB Housing Finance, Dhanlaxmi Bank, CIE Automotive India, Oberoi Realty and DCM Shriram among others.

Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, Colgate Palmolive (India), One 97 Communications Paytm, United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Shyam Metalics & Energy, CreditAccess Grameen, Kajaria Ceramics, Zensar Technologies, Blue Jet Healthcare, Schloss Bangalore, Mahanagar Gas, Vardhman Textiles, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Aurionpro Solutions, HMT, Jana Small Finance Bank, VST Industries, SML Isuzu, E2E Networks, Good Luck India, Cyient DLM, Jindal Poly Films, ideaforge Technology, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I), Swastika Investsmart, and MRP Agro among others.

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,732.77 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,555.39 crore on July 21.

IPO today

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Property Share Investment Trust REIT SM REIT IPO (SME), Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra & Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.

Commodity corner

Gold prices surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, reaching a five-week high as the US dollar and Treasury yields weakened amid rising uncertainty over looming trade deadlines. Investors are closely watching the August 1 deadline for countries to finalize trade agreements with Washington or face potential new tariffs.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $3,394.23 per ounce, its highest level since June 17. Meanwhile, US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at $3,406.40.

Oil prices, however, remained largely steady, slipping slightly as fresh European sanctions on Russian oil were seen as having limited impact on overall supply, while US tariff threats raised concerns about future demand.

Brent crude futures edged down 7 cents to close at $69.21 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 14 cents to settle at $67.20.

The slight dip came after the European Union on Friday approved its 18th round of sanctions against Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The measures included restrictions on India’s Nayara Energy, a key exporter of oil products refined from Russian crude.