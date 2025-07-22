Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up as US indices hit record; Dixon, IRFC, Paytm Q1 eyed
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up as US indices hit record; Dixon, IRFC, Paytm Q1 eyed

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 22, 2025: At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 points higher at 25,181, indicating a positive start for the bourses.

The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including PNB Housing Finance, Dhanlaxmi Bank, CIE Automotive India, Oberoi Realty and DCM Shriram among others.

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Q1 results, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, along with upbeat global cues are likely to influence the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today.
 
The growth in the output of India’s eight key infrastructure industries remained subdued in June, even as it accelerated to a three-month-high at 1.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to a revised 1.2 per cent in May, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday showed.
 
That said, at 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 54 points higher at 25,181, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
  Global cues

 
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street's overnight gains, where major indices hit record highs as investors remained optimistic about corporate earnings despite ongoing tariff concerns.
 
In Japan, equities climbed as markets reopened following a weekend election that saw the ruling party lose its majority in the upper house. The Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 0.60 per cent.
 
Kospi inched up 0.05 per cent, and the ASX 200 benchmark advanced 0.12 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs on Monday, supported by strong intraday momentum. The S&P 500 edged up 0.14 per cent to 6,305.60, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38 per cent to 20,974.17. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly, shedding 0.04 per cent to settle at 44,323.07.  Moreover, investors will keenly watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's opening remarks at the Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference in Washington, DC, for cues on the central bank’s policy outlook. 
Q1 results

 
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including PNB Housing Finance, Dhanlaxmi Bank, CIE Automotive India, Oberoi Realty and DCM Shriram among others.
 
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, Colgate Palmolive (India), One 97 Communications Paytm, United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Shyam Metalics & Energy, CreditAccess Grameen, Kajaria Ceramics, Zensar Technologies, Blue Jet Healthcare, Schloss Bangalore, Mahanagar Gas, Vardhman Textiles, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Aurionpro Solutions, HMT, Jana Small Finance Bank, VST Industries, SML Isuzu, E2E Networks, Good Luck India, Cyient DLM, Jindal Poly Films, ideaforge Technology, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I), Swastika Investsmart, and MRP Agro among others. 
 

FII, DII

 
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,732.77 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,555.39 crore on July 21.
 

IPO today

 
Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Property Share Investment Trust REIT SM REIT IPO (SME), Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra & Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
 
Commodity corner

 
Gold prices surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, reaching a five-week high as the US dollar and Treasury yields weakened amid rising uncertainty over looming trade deadlines. Investors are closely watching the August 1 deadline for countries to finalize trade agreements with Washington or face potential new tariffs.
 
Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $3,394.23 per ounce, its highest level since June 17. Meanwhile, US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at $3,406.40.
 
Oil prices, however, remained largely steady, slipping slightly as fresh European sanctions on Russian oil were seen as having limited impact on overall supply, while US tariff threats raised concerns about future demand.
 
Brent crude futures edged down 7 cents to close at $69.21 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 14 cents to settle at $67.20.
 
The slight dip came after the European Union on Friday approved its 18th round of sanctions against Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The measures included restrictions on India’s Nayara Energy, a key exporter of oil products refined from Russian crude.
6:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement's profit jumps 49% as volumes, prices grow in Q1FY26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The consolidated net profit of the Aditya Birla group's UltraTech Cement (attributable to the owners of the parent) for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) grew by 48.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,226 crore amid an overall sales volume growth of 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 36.83 million tonnes.
 
The company’s grey cement realisations also improved by 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,165 per tonne amid the all-India Y-o-Y cement price hike of 6 per cent during the quarter.
 
The growth in the company’s overall consolidated sales volume during the quarter came amid its acquisitions of Kesoram Industries and India Cements. READ MORE

6:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal Q1FY26 results: Profit takes 90% hit on quick commerce push

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The net profit of Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, dropped sharply by 90 per cent on year during the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), largely due to continued investments in quick-commerce expansion and in its going out segment District.
 
The profit after tax (PAT) — or net profit — of Eternal fell to ₹25 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹253 crore in Q1 of FY25. On a sequential basis, the profit was down 35.8 per cent from ₹39 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 70.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,167 crore in Q1, up from ₹4,206 crore a year earlier. The revenue was ₹5,833 crore in the previous quarter. READ MORE

6:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top banks' fresh hiring slowed in FY25 amid moderation in business growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hiring by the country’s large commercial banks fell significantly in 2024-25 (FY25) amid a moderation in business growth — particularly in the retail — limited branch expansion, and improved attrition rates.
 
Data from banks’ annual reports shows that HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, hired 49,713 professionals in FY25, against 89,115 the previous year, and over 85,000 in FY23. Similarly, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, hired just 1,770 in FY25, compared with 10,661 in FY24, and 8,595 in FY23. Axis Bank, the third-largest private-sector lender, hired 31,674 in FY25, against 40,724 the previous year. READ MORE

6:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid persistent uncertainty over an interim trade deal between India and the United States (US), the next round of formal negotiations has been pushed beyond the August 1 deadline. “The next formal round of talks is now scheduled to take place in the second half of August in New Delhi,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that both sides were currently engaged in virtual talks.
 
A team of officials from Washington DC will visit India for a sixth round of negotiation, around a month after negotiators from both sides wrapped up the fifth round of talks in Washington last week.
 
The official cited above said there was currently no clarity whether both sides would be able to seal an interim trade deal before August 1 — the date set by US President Donald Trump for double-digit reciprocal tariffs to kick in. READ MORE

6:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific trades higher

-- Nikkei up 0.25 per cent 

-- ASX 200 rises 0.19 per cent 

-- Topix pops 0.18 per cent 

6:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs

--  S&P 500 edged up 0.14 per cent

-- Nasdaq rose 0.38 per cent

-- Dow Jones slipped 0.04 per cent 

6:43 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

