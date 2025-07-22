Eternal jumps 10% after brokerages revise target upward post Q1 results

Eternal, Zomato Q1 results review: Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, shares jumped 9.99 per cent on BSE and hit the upper band. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1FY26 numbers on Monday after market hours. At 9:26 AM, Eternal share price was trading 9.99 per cent higher at ₹298.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 82,347.04.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,87,869.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹304.5 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹189.6 per share.

Eternal Q1 results

In Q1FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹25 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹253 crore in Q1FY25. However, the company’s revenue for the quarter rose 70.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,167 crore in Q1, up from ₹4,206 crore a year earlier. The consolidated adjusted revenue grew 67 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹7,563 crore. On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹172 crore. The company said that its business-to-consumer (B2C) vertical now generates nearly $10 billion in annualised net order value (NOV), with quick commerce contributing almost half, now standing as its largest B2C segment.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Should you Buy or Sell Eternal post Q1? Brokerages have raised their target price on Eternal after it posted its Q1FY26 results, as they reckon that quick commerce losses have now started to stabilise. However, they cautioned that competitive pressures could remain elevated. Nomura has retained 'Buy' on Eternal and has raised the target to ₹300 per share from ₹280, factoring in higher profitability in the quick commerce business. "The company is not burning cash at the Ebitda level because of strong cash generation in core food delivery," the brokerage note said. Similary, Nuvama Institutional Equities continued with a 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to ₹320 per share from ₹290, considering that quick commerce business margins shall improve ahead due to the transition to an inventory-led model (1 per cent as a percentage of NOV) coupled with maturation of recently added dark stores and operating leverage.

In Q1, Blinkit’s gross over value (GOV) increased to ₹11,820 crore, which was up 25.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter Q-o-Q and 140.1 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by rising monthly transacting customers (MTC) by around 122 per cent Y-o-Y. The quick commerce business' average order value (AOV) grew 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Dark store additions moderated to 243 stores from 294 last quarter, taking the total count to 1,544 stores. Motilal Oswal also raised its target price to ₹310 per share while retaining a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage believes growth was driven by Blinkit and sees the quick commerce business stabilising ahead.

ICICI Securities has also increased its target to ₹315 per share from ₹310, maintaining a 'Buy' call on the back of growth in the quick commerce business and strong management commentary. Jefferies has also upgraded its rating to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and has increased the target price to ₹400 per share from ₹250 on the backdrop of strong management commentary, according to reports. Besides, according to reports, Jefferies upgraded its rating to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and has increased the target price to ₹400 per share from ₹250. Global brokerage's bullish stance is on the back of strong management commentary. Eternal's management is confident of delivering 15 per cent net order value (NOV) growth in FY26E. The management has also said that the growth momentum will remain intact and expects strong growth at least for the next two years.