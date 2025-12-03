Home / Markets / News / R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

In a filing, R P P Infra announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lanes to four lanes of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60)

R P P Infra Projects share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
R P P Infra Projects shares jumped 7.16 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹115.2 per share. The buying interest came after the company bagged a new order worth ₹25.99 crore.
 
At 9:21 AM, R P P Infra Projects’ share price was trading 5.53 per cent higher at ₹113.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 85,197.18.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹562.49 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹255, and its 52-week low was at ₹100.95.  
 
In a filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lanes to four lanes of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60). 
 
“We inform you that Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from Two Lane to Four Lane of Hogenakkal- PennagaramDharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60) for the Contract value of ₹25.99 crore (including Gst). Today, We have received hard copy of Loa from department,” the filing read. 
 
The order was awarded by the office of the Superintending or Contracts Engineer[Highways) Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu and has to be completed within 12 months. 
 
That apart, on November 28, 2025, the company had informed that it secured a new work order of widening from two lanes to four lanes and improvement at Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road (SH-50) for the contract value of ₹69.36 crore. The project was to be completed within 12 months. 
 
“We inform you that M/s Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lane to four lane and improvement at Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road (SH-50) for the Contract value 69.36 Crores[including Gst). Yesterday, We have received Loa from department,” the filing read. 
 
RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development, such as highways, roads and bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. IT has diversified its civil works expertise into SEZ development, water management projects, irrigation and power projects.
 

Topics :RPP Infra ProjectsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

