R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

R P P Infra Projects shares jumped 7.16 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹115.2 per share. The buying interest came after the company bagged a new order worth ₹25.99 crore.

At 9:21 AM, R P P Infra Projects’ share price was trading 5.53 per cent higher at ₹113.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 85,197.18.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹562.49 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹255, and its 52-week low was at ₹100.95.

In a filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lanes to four lanes of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60).

“We inform you that Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from Two Lane to Four Lane of Hogenakkal- PennagaramDharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60) for the Contract value of ₹25.99 crore (including Gst). Today, We have received hard copy of Loa from department,” the filing read. The order was awarded by the office of the Superintending or Contracts Engineer[Highways) Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu and has to be completed within 12 months. That apart, on November 28, 2025, the company had informed that it secured a new work order of widening from two lanes to four lanes and improvement at Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road (SH-50) for the contract value of ₹69.36 crore. The project was to be completed within 12 months.