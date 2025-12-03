Stocks to Watch today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Hudco, LIC, IRFC

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

cc Wednesday, December 3, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a subdued start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday. The futures were quoted at 26,213, lower by 16 points from the previous close at 06:50 AM.

On the global front, investors await Industrial Production, S&P Global PMI Services, PMI Composite, and ISM Services data from the US; HCOB Services and PPI data from the Euro area; and RatingDog PMI China Composite and PMI Services data from China.

Back home, the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kicks off today. Further, D-Street investors will also eye the HSBC PMI Services and PMI Composite data.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Wednesday, following a tech-driven rebound on Wall Street and a strong cryptocurrency rally. Bitcoin surged more than seven per cent in overnight trading, briefly topping the ninety-thousand-dollar mark after a sharp sell-off the previous day, and was last seen trading at 91,462 dollars. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.74 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.29 per cent ahead of the release of its revised third-quarter GDP figures later in the day. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher, marking their sixth gain in seven sessions amid subdued trading. Technology shares led the advance as expectations remained strong that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.25 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday that SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will continue to be The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday that SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will continue to be classified as systemically important banks . Such banks are considered “too big to fail” due to their size, cross-jurisdictional activities, complexity, lack of substitutability, and interconnectedness. Adani Enterprises: The company announced that Astraan Defence Limited (ADL), a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, has allotted 10,09,40,000 equity shares (representing 49 per cent of ADL’s share capital) to MSM Group S.R.O. at ADL’s board meeting held on December 2, 2025. Consequently, the shareholding of Agneya Systems Limited (the immediate holding company of ADL) has diluted from 100 per cent to 51 per cent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has approved an investment of ₹3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): The central government has The central government has appointed Ramakrishnan Chander , who was serving as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of LIC, as Managing Director with effect from December 1. Cohance Lifesciences: The company’s board has approved a fund infusion via investment in Compulsorily Convertible Preferred Stock of NJ Bio Inc., USA, a subsidiary, up to $10 million. The funds will support the subsidiary’s growth initiatives, including capex.

Bajaj Finance: The company has sold equity shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), its subsidiary, in the open market via a bulk deal as part of efforts to meet Minimum Public Shareholding requirements in BHFL. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The company has received a penalty of ₹117.52 crore from the Joint Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, CGST Kochi Commissionerate, Kerala. “The department has denied input tax credit (ITC) availed by the Company and issued a demand order along with penalty. The Company believes the order is erroneous and has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors. Accordingly, the Company will contest the same before the appropriate authority,” IndiGo said in its exchange filings.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco): The state-owned lender is eyeing a larger, end-to-end role in financing grassroots corporations or urban local bodies (ULBs) to drive investment for the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund announced by the government. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company’s board has approved the issuance of up to 30,000 fully paid, secured, rated, redeemable, listed, senior bonds in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹300 crore, on a private placement basis. Maruti Suzuki India: The automaker has signed collaboration agreements with 13 Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and aggregators. Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee, and other senior dignitaries were present at the signing.