Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here

Execution performance during the quarter was largely in line with expectations, supported by mid-teen year-on-year revenue growth. Profitability remained healthy, aided by stable operating margins across most sub-segments. EPC companies saw a marginal softening in margins owing to a weaker revenue mix, while product manufacturers recorded a slight dip as commodity prices began to inch higher. Defence players experienced temporary contraction due to uneven execution schedules, though full-year margins are expected to recover as delivery cycles normalise and indigenisation strengthens.

Order inflows mirrored the first quarter trend, with momentum steady in power transmission and renewables while private capex orders remained muted. Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) players continued to benefit from strong tendering activity, even as timing-related delays persisted in some award processes. Product-oriented businesses saw softer international demand due to geopolitical frictions, though domestic requirements stayed firm. The power generation market displayed signs of stabilisation, supported by healthy volume traction. Defence procurement activity remained robust, and larger platform orders are expected to progress toward finalisation in the second half of FY26.

Exports emerged as a key tailwind, driven by strengthening demand from the US, Europe and the Middle East. Higher tendering activity across utilities, transmission and distribution (T&D), data centers and defence systems boosted visibility, while the acceptance of Indian equipment in developed markets continues to expand. Companies in EPC, power generation equipment and defence systems collectively highlighted a widening opportunity pipeline, particularly as infrastructure and energy transition projects gain momentum globally.