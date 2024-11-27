RailTel shares rise 5% on bagging Rs 15-cr order from Kakinada Smart City

Railtel Corporation shares advanced 4.9 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intraday high at Rs 411.8 per share on BSE. The buying interest sparked after the company bagged a work order worth over Rs 15 crore from Kakinada Smart City Corporation Ltd.

Around 1:28 PM, Railtel's share price gained 3.34 per cent at Rs 405.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 80,453.2. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 13,018.87 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 618 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 273.6 per share.

The order is for the operations and maintenance of the existing integrated command communication center of KSCCL, Kakinada.

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited for SITC and Operations and Maintenance of Existing Integrated Command Communication Center of KSCCL, Kakinada amounting to Rs. 15,21,33,126 (excluding tax)," the filing read.

RailTel Corporation of India is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. Established in 2000, RailTel provides a wide range of telecom services across India, focusing primarily on the development, operation, and maintenance of telecommunication infrastructure for the Indian Railways and other sectors. It is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, offering services such as broadband, networking, data center management, and cloud services.

The company operates a vast network of optical fiber cables along the railway tracks, making it a key player in India's telecom and IT infrastructure. This network supports high-speed internet, telecommunication services, and various other solutions for government and private enterprises. The company also focuses on initiatives like Wi-Fi services at railway stations, e-governance projects, and smart city solutions.

RailTel is recognised for its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance connectivity and provide efficient digital solutions, contributing significantly to India’s telecom growth. With a strategic focus on innovation, the company continues to expand its services, aiming to play a key role in India’s digital transformation.

In the past one year, Railtel shares have gained 35 per cent against Sensex's rise of 20.8 per cent.