RailTel up 7% on bagging work order worth Rs 78 cr from Bharat Coking Coal

RailTel Corporation shares jumped 7 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE logging an intraday high at Rs 433.35 per share. The buying sparked after the company bagged a work order worth Rs 78.43 crore from Bharat Coking Coal.

Around 9:43 AM, Railtel share price was up 6.14 per cent at Rs 429.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 78,800.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 13,819.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 618 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 301.35 per share.

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from Bharat Coking Coal Limited for Works amounting to Rs. 78,43,30,164 (Including Tax)," the filing read.

Under the work order, RailTel has to provide the client with integrated information technology (IT) based security infrastructure along with various types Of services. It has to be completed by August 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: RailTel Corp gains on securing multiple orders worth Rs 29.56 cr On December 16, the company had bagged an order from Central Warehousing Corporation amounting to Rs 37.99 crore for SITC of CCTV.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, established in 2000, with the goal of modernizing and utilizing the Indian Railways' telecom network. It operates one of India's largest optical fiber cable networks, covering over 60,000 route kilometers along railway tracks, and providing broadband, telecommunication, and data services.

The company offers services such as high-speed internet, leased lines, MPLS VPN, and data center hosting. It also provides Wi-Fi at railway stations as part of India's "Digital India" initiative, extending connectivity to rural and underserved areas. As a government-owned entity, Railtel supports various public sector projects, ensuring secure communication and contributing to the digital transformation of India. The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2021 as part of the government's privatization efforts.

In the past one year, RailTel shares have gained 14.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.2 per cent.