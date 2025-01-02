Stocks to Watch, Jan 2, 2025: Tata Motors, NMDC, South Indian Bank, RailTel

Stocks to Watch on January 2, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:26 AM, were trading 53.85 points lower at 23,844. In the previous session, Sensex added 368.40 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 78,507.41 on Wednesday. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,742.90, up 98.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, from its previous close.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in spotlight today (January 2, 2025):

Auto stocks: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and others auto stocks will remain in focus after releasing their December sales and production numbers.

Telecom stocks: Telecom operators' gross revenue increased 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 91,426 crore in September 2024 quarter — the period when mobile service providers increased tariff, according to the quarterly performance indicator report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). NMDC: The company's iron ore production increased by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.71 million tonnes (MT) in December 2024, compared to 4.48 MT in the same month the previous year. However, iron ore sales fell by 6.7 per cent to 3.91 MT from 4.19 MT a year ago. Telecom operators' gross revenue increased 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 91,426 crore in September 2024 quarter — the period when mobile service providers increased tariff, according to the quarterly performance indicator report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

South Indian Bank: In its business update, South Indian Bank said its gross advances grew 11.94 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 77,686 crore as compared to Rs 86,965 crore a year ago.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank's total business rose by 14.93 per cent to Rs 1.82 trillion as of December 31, 2024, as compared to Rs 1.58 trillion in the year-ago period.

CSB Bank: The private sector lender's total deposits grew 22.17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 33,406 crore as compared to Rs 27,345 crore a year ago. Its gross advances grew 26.45 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28,914 crore from Rs 22,867 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has received an additional tax demand of Rs 26.40 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2020-21.

Easy Trip Planners: Easy Trip Planners, also known as EaseMyTrip, appointed Rikant Pittie, co-founder, as chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding his brother Nishant Pitti.

India Cements: The board of India Cements (ICL) has approved the appointment of Suresh Vasant Patil as CEO and Krishnagopal Ladsaria as CFO, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Energy: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation has cancelled a global tender floated for procuring smart meters, citing the high cost quoted by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).

Railtel Corporation: The company secured a work order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd for integrated IT based security infrastructure along with various types of services worth Rs 78.43 crore. Ambuja Cements: The company received an observation letter from the BSE with 'no adverse remarks' and a 'no objection' from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) regarding Adani Cementation's scheme of amalgamation with the company.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: The company completed the purchase of land ad measuring 40 bighas located in Punjab, for a total consideration of Rs 17.72 crore.

Ugro Capital: The company entered a share purchase agreement and shareholders' agreement to acquire shares in "MyShubhLife" (Datasigns Technologies), an embedded finance fintech platform situated in Bangalore, from its current shareholders.

Goa Carbon: The company's Bilaspur factory in Chhattisgarh has restarted operations, and production has returned to normal as of January 1.