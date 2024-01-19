Ram Temple inauguration: Trading on NSE to remain closed on Jan 22

Trading on the National Stock Exchange will remain closed on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said on Friday.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment will remain closed on January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that money markets will remain closed on January 22.