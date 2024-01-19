Home / Markets / News / Money markets to open at 2.30 pm on January 22 amid half-day holiday: RBI

The government has declared a half-day closing on 22 January

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January, the Reserve Bank of India has modified the trading schedule for markets it regulates.

On Monday, the money market, repo market, government securities market, and foreign exchange market, all under the purview of the Reserve Bank, will operate from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, according to a release by the central bank on Friday.

The release further informs that market trading hours will revert to their regular schedule starting 23 January 2024. Additionally, the settlement for the auction of Government of India dated securities held on 19 January 2024, is scheduled for 22 January 2024, commencing at 2:30 pm when the market trading hours begin.

Topics :RBImoney market fundRam templeAyodhya

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

