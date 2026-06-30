Net short forward dollar position rose to $106 bn in May: RBI data

The Reserve Bank of India’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market increased to $106.66 billion at end-May from $95.30 billion at end-April, data released by the central bank on Tuesday showed.

Short positions with a maturity of less than one year rose to $50.59 billion at end-May from $44.58 billion at end-April. Short positions with a maturity of more than one year rose by around $6 billion to $56.07 billion.