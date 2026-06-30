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Net short forward dollar position rose to $106 bn in May: RBI data

RBI's net short dollar position in the forward market rose to $106.66 billion in May, with increases across both short- and long-term maturity buckets

RBI
Short positions with a maturity of more than one year rose by around $6 billion to $56.07 billion | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market increased to $106.66 billion at end-May from $95.30 billion at end-April, data released by the central bank on Tuesday showed.
 
Short positions with a maturity of less than one year rose to $50.59 billion at end-May from $44.58 billion at end-April. Short positions with a maturity of more than one year rose by around $6 billion to $56.07 billion.
 
Of the $106.66 billion net short dollar position, $19.82 billion was in one-month contracts, $8.86 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $21.90 billion was set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $56.07 billion was in contracts with a maturity of more than one year. 
 
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Topics :forex marketRBIDollar

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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