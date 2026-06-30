Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor better placed among 2Ws in Delhi EV policy

All E-PVs with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh will receive a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees until FY30. However, E-PVs priced above Rs 30 lakh will not be eligible. Strong hybrid EVs will receive a 50 per cent exemption until FY30.

In E-3Ws, Bajaj, M&M and TVS hold an aggregated market share of over 75 per cent. EV penetration in Delhi’s 3W segment is around 60 per cent in FY27 year-to-date (YTD), up from 50 per cent in FY26. EV penetration in Delhi’s 2W segment has risen from 7 per cent in FY26 to 11 per cent in FY27 YTD. EV penetration in PVs has increased from 8 per cent in FY26 to 11 per cent in FY27 YTD. M&M estimates EVs account for 31 per cent of its PV sales in Delhi. TMPV has seen its EV mix in Delhi rise from 14 per cent in FY26 to 22 per cent in FY27 YTD. Both could gain. The incentives for E-CVs and investments in charging infrastructure could also benefit Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), which has a 5.5 per cent EV mix in Delhi in FY27 YTD.