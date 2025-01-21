Reached Rs 6-trn AUM without ads: Nithin Kamath on 16 mn Zerodha clients

Nithin Kamath News: Sharing insights on discount broking firm : Sharing insights on discount broking firm Zerodha ’s success and growing client base, co-founder Nithin Kamath took to social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to announce that Zerodha has 16 million clients with a combined asset under management worth Rs 6 trillion.

In a post on 'X', Kamath said "Over 1.6 crore Indians trade and invest with us. Almost 30 per cent of these investors came to us through referrals by other Zerodha customers. All Zerodha investors today trust us with 6 lakh crores of their assets."

The milestone, Kamath added, was achieved "without advertising", and Zerodha might be the only business-to-customers (B2C) company to have achieved this feat, he boasted.

"In hindsight, not advertising has helped us stay true to our philosophy of not pushing people to trade, no spam, etc," Kamath said.

The Zerodha chief executive officer (CEO) further elaborated that India is a very tough market to earn in, and even if they had advertised, they would have given up a lot of our profits to Google, Facebook/Meta, etc.

Founded in 2010, Zerodha aimed at breaking all barriers in the way India used to trade. Its name ‘Zerodha’ is a combination of Zero and 'Rodha', the Sanskrit word for barrier.

According to its website, over 10 million clients place millions of orders every day through their investment platforms, contributing over 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes.

In earlier interviews with media channels, Kamath was seen comparing advertising with addiction.

"Advertising is like being on cocaine. Once you start, you can’t stop," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on January 14, Kamath informed his followers on ‘X’ that Zerodha Fund House crossed the milestone of having assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 4,000 crore as of January 2025. The feat was achieved within its first year as India's direct-only asset management company (AMC).

"The good thing about being passive-only is that it aligns the incentives for both the customers and us. For the customers, it means access to good, low-cost products," he said.

Vishal Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), Zerodha Fund House, meanwhile, said in a blog post that the fund’s broad reach, serving over 40 million investors, is spread across 15,000 pin codes.

More than half of the investor base comes from smaller towns and cities, he said.

Launched in 2023, Zerodha Fund House is a joint venture between Zerodha and Smallcase with seven schemes spanning debt, equity, and gold ETFs.