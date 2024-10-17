Govt gets good retail interest in Cochin Shipyard offer for sale: Dipam

The government on Thursday said it has received good interest from retail investors in the offer for sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard.

Through the two-day OFS, the government sold a 5 per cent stake or 1.3 crore shares in Cochin Shipyard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Institutional investors on Wednesday over-subscribed the portion reserved for them. The issue opened for retail investors on Thursday.

"The second day of Cochin Shipyard Limited OFS closed with good interest from retail investors. We thank all investors for their participation," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on X.