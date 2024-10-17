Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Govt gets good retail interest in Cochin Shipyard offer for sale: Dipam

Govt gets good retail interest in Cochin Shipyard offer for sale: Dipam

Institutional investors on Wednesday over-subscribed the portion reserved for them. The issue opened for retail investors on Thursday

Cochin Shipyard
Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed at Rs 1,559.80, down 1.81 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Thursday said it has received good interest from retail investors in the offer for sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard.

Through the two-day OFS, the government sold a 5 per cent stake or 1.3 crore shares in Cochin Shipyard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Institutional investors on Wednesday over-subscribed the portion reserved for them. The issue opened for retail investors on Thursday.

"The second day of Cochin Shipyard Limited OFS closed with good interest from retail investors. We thank all investors for their participation," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on X.

The share sale is likely to fetch about Rs 2,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government currently holds 72.86 per cent of Cochin Shipyard.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed at Rs 1,559.80, down 1.81 per cent over the previous close on BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IREDA gets DIPAM nod to set up subsidiary for retail, B2B biz in RE segment

Ireda gets govt approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP route

Premium

SCI divestment process may spill over to FY26 amid 'documentation issues'

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

Topics :DipamCochin Shipyard

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story