India vs China: How leading brokerages are positioned across Asian equities

India stock market vs China stock market: The recent stimulus measures by China have seen most analysts sit up and take notice. Within the Asian region, brokerages have started tweaking their investment strategy, tactically favouring China over India.





ALSO READ: Fund managers pare India allocation in favour of China: BofA survey Indian equity markets, they said, are expensive relative to China, which offers a better risk-reward ratio and return potential in the short-to-medium term. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

China's stimulus announcement, according to a recent survey by BofA Securities, caused global investors to raise their outlook on Chinese growth to net 48 per cent expecting a stronger economy - the most optimistic level since April 2023.

17 per cent of global investors surveyed by BofA between 4 and 10 October 2024 said "long gold" was the most crowded trade, followed by "long China equities" at 14 per cent.

Elara Securities' fund level analysis in October showed a total shortage of $32 billion in China (around 3.5 per cent of assets under management (AUM) within top 450 GEM funds. At 20 per cent India weight, Elara said, could lead to $6 billion selling in Indian equities.

More From This Section

Here's how leading brokerages have interpreted the developments in China and their stock market positioning in the Asian / emerging markets.

Macquarie





ALSO READ: China may raise $850 bn in new debt over 3 years to spur growth: Report A lot of global emerging markets (GEM) fund managers who were underweight China have significantly upped their weightings in the past few weeks. While it is tough to take a structurally positive loterm view on China, they don't want to be swimming against the tide and believe, in the short term, there are more legs to this rally. So, they have been trimming overweight positions in India and buying China of late. Longer-term, the view on India was more constructive than China. In the near-term, there are growth concerns in India as reflected by slowing auto sales, tax collections, credit growth etc.

Jefferies

There is no doubt that the Chinese authorities have, for the first time since the incremental easing got under way, succeeded in raising expectations. The recent massive move in China, with stocks going up in an almost indiscriminate fashion, is reminiscent of so many similar boom-bust rallies in the past. Such moves are a nightmare for relative-return investors managing against the Asia and emerging market benchmarks, most particularly as some of them had decided of late that China has become 'uninvestable' and exited altogether.

Morgan Stanley

The commitment to "ample" fiscal deficit expansion by Chinese authorities should help stabilise market sentiment in the near-term after the huge volatility we have observed since late September. We do not expect fund flows/active fund positioning to retreat all the way back to pre-September 2024 levels, as the signal of a policy pivot was clear despite a lack of details.





ALSO READ: Bernstein quants downgrade Indian stocks, predict further upside for China That said, with fewer than three months left in the year, further fiscal measures are likely to come only incrementally during the course of 2025. Earnings visibility and quality should remain popular as Chinese investors try to pick the right spot with their existing allocations.

BofA Securities

Japan is the favorite market in the Asia Pacific (APAC), with Taiwan a distant second. Sustained underperformance for Korea is seen with limited investor interest towards the corporate value-up program. Notably, the improvement in sentiment on China has come at the expense of India as seen from the dissipation of the gap in allocations.

Elara Securities

Tactically from a short term (3-6 months) perspective, China’s equities look attractive as the recent measures keep hope alive that policymakers are willing to act, and, as such, will help to create a floor to further moderation. From a loterm perspective, we do not see the measures announced to date changing the track of the economy unless it is backed by incremental fiscal stimulus that concretely addresses either consumer confidence or property market malaise.

The factors that can sustain the rally for longer are absent in our view as the domestic economy remains in a deep malaise. China’s exports-led growth model will likely face challenges as tariff hikes by the US & Canada and the EU limit its exports growth. The recessionary German economy also adds to key risks for China’s economy.