Registered intermediaries allowed to use NPCI's e-KYC Setu System: Sebi

To make the KYC process easier, markets regulator Sebi on Monday said that registered intermediaries are allowed to use 'e-KYC Setu System' of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to perform digital KYC.
Registered intermediaries can use this facility to perform digital KYC, as an additional alternate mechanism available to them to carry out Aadhaar-based e-KYC of their clients.
Under the present framework, registered intermediaries use e-KYC services of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the securities market. This service has been accepted as a valid process for digital Know Your Client (KYC) verification using KYC User Agency mechanism and or the Digilocker.
NPCI along with UIDAI has developed and implemented a system known as 'e-KYC Setu System' to enable digitization of the customer onboarding.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app