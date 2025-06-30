Home / Markets / News / Meta asks investment advertisers to verify with Sebi registration info

Meta asks investment advertisers to verify with Sebi registration info

Meta mandates verification with Sebi registration for all securities and investment ads targeting Indian users, with global rollout and enforcement starting July 2025

Meta
All advertisers will have at least one month to complete these requirements from the date they become eligible to verify. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta is asking advertisers running securities and investment advertisements (ads) in India to verify the person or organisation benefiting from and paying for the ad by providing their Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration information. This will be applicable for global campaigns targeted at Indian users.
 
Meta will begin rolling out the verification process on 26 June. Verification is expected to be available to 100 per cent of all eligible advertisers globally by 28 July 2025. The compliance will be enforced from 31 July 2025.
 
“Meta will begin rolling out the verification process on 26 June. Verification is expected to be available to 100 per cent of all eligible advertisers globally by 28 July 2025,” said the company in a blog.
 
In the verification process, advertisers and payers will need to mention name and Sebi registration number (if applicable). Meta said that this verification information will be displayed publicly on the ads when they are running and for up to seven years in Meta’s Ad Library. 
 
In March this year, Sebi had directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements. This was aimed at curbing investment frauds on social media platforms.
 
Intermediaries such as mutual funds, investment advisers, stock brokers, and research analysts will have to register with these social media platform providers (SSPMs) using the email IDs and mobile numbers registered on the Sebi intermediary portal.
 
Meta also added that advertisers should complete verification themselves, as the process may involve providing business documents or receiving a one-time passcode to an email address associated with the client’s web domain. “We also recommend that clients have at least partial access to any accounts that are running ads on their behalf in order to complete verification,” said Meta.
 
All advertisers will have at least one month to complete these requirements from the date they become eligible to verify. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee ends flat in H1 2025; snaps two-day gains to close at 85.76/$

Stock Market close: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex falls 452 pts; Nifty at 25,517; auto, banks drag

Curefoods India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹800 cr for expansion

Stocks to Watch Today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon

Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle zoom up to 16% on heavy volume; here's why

Topics :SEBISocial MediaMarkets

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story