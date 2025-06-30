Brokerages positive on medium-term prospects of Torrent-JB Chemicals merger

Despite the acquisition premium and near-term earnings dilution, brokerages are positive on the prospects of Torrent Pharma (Torrent) after it announced a ₹25,689 crore deal to acquire JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JB Chemicals). Given the synergies, execution track record, and minimal therapeutic overlap, analysts expect the deal to be value accretive over the medium term. Post-merger, Torrent is expected to break into the top five pharmaceutical companies in India, with a combined revenue base of ₹15,400 crore. The merger is expected to be completed over the next 15–18 months.

Torrent is paying 6.6 times JB Chemicals’ FY25 revenues and 40 times its net profit to acquire the 22nd-ranked company. Torrent’s FY25 revenue is about thrice that of JB Chemicals, and its net profit is twice as high. Despite its size, Torrent trades at 41 times its FY27 earnings. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil commented: “While the acquisition premium is steep, long-term value creation hinges on efficient integration, synergy realisation, and sustained growth across domestic and global businesses.” The brokerage has a 'reduce' rating on the stock.

Torrent plans to merge JB Chemicals with itself, expanding its product portfolio, enlarging its field force, and rationalising manufacturing capacities. While there is some overlap in therapies such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and gynaecology, most domestic brands are complementary, points out Kotak Research. This is expected to maximise synergies and enhance operating leverage. ALSO READ: Curefoods India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹800 cr for expansion Motilal Oswal Research believes that acquiring JB Chemicals will be value accretive, given its diversified branded portfolio comprising multiple potential mega brands and a pan-India presence through a strong medical representative field force of 2,800. Further, its manufacturing capabilities across diversified dosage forms and a lozenge-led CDMO business will add to Torrent’s asset base.

The company has indicated that it will fund the deal largely through debt and internal accruals, and expects the merger to be earnings accretive from FY28. Torrent Pharma currently has a net debt of ₹2,250 crore, with a net debt-to-operating profit ratio of 0.6 times. If the entire deal amount is funded via debt, earnings may be diluted by 10.5 per cent in FY27, says Tushar Manudhane of Motilal Oswal Research, who maintains a 'neutral' rating. “While the deal is positive, we reiterate our neutral rating on the stock due to limited upside from current levels,” he adds. Torrent Pharma’s strength lies in its track record of acquiring and integrating pharma companies—Elder, Unichem, and Curatio—over the past decade. Analysts led by Saion Mukherjee at Nomura Research note that investors are likely to take comfort in Torrent’s history of value-accretive acquisitions. “The company’s acquisition template in India is well established. TRP gains cost synergies in the near term, with potential revenue synergies in the long run,” they write.