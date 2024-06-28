Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Shares of telecom companies expected to hog limelight; Stanley Lifestyles to debut on the bourses today.SI Reporter Mumbai
Stocks to Watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Benchmark equity indices may extend its winning streak on Friday, backed by a positive trend in Asian peers.
At 08:20 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,190 levels, hinted at a likely gap-up of over 50 points on the Nifty 50.
Meanwhile, these stocks will be in focus on Friday.
Telecom stocks:
Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea likely to hog the limelight by Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a tariff hike of up to 25 per cent. READ MORE
Stanley Lifestyles: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely listing gain of up to 50 per cent.
BHEL: The company has secured Rs 13,000 crore order to set-up 1600 MW-thermal power project in Jhankhand.
RBL Bank: To raise up to Rs 6,500 crore through combination of QIP, debt issue.
Raymond: The company’s board has approved reappointment of Gautam Singhania as MD.