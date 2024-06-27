Reliance Jio announces hike in tariffs for mobile plans by upto 25%

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced an across-the-board hike in tariffs for mobile plans, spanning both prepaid and postpaid segments.

The lowest-priced monthly plan of Rs 155, which offers 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calling, has seen a 22 per cent hike or Rs 34, to become Rs 189.

In the postpaid segment, considered to be a premier category, the telco has raised tariffs of its Rs 299 and Rs 399 plans by 16.7 per cent and 12.53 per cent respectively.

“The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India, and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customers first and will continue to invest in India,” Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said in a statement.

The latest move is in line with analyst expectations of a tariff hike after the general elections. Both Jio and Airtel have till now offered 5G service at 4G prices. Jio had 108 million 5G customers at the end of the first quarter (April-June) of FY25, while Airtel had 72 million subscribers.

Rivals to follow soon

Jio's competitors have been clamouring for tariff hikes for months now, and are expected to soon announce hikes of their own, industry sources told Business Standard on Thursday.

In May, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal had said a substantial rise in mobile tariffs needs to happen in India, and the market is ready to absorb it over time. That same month, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra had said rather than focus on the entry-level segment, any tariff increase should focus on usage volumes and 'paying more for using more'.

The telco has, however, said users of JioBharat and JioPhones will continue to enjoy the existing tariffs. "Even today, 250 million feature phone users in India remain stuck in the 2G era, unable to access digital services. To empower these users with a Digital Life, 4G-enabled JioBharat/JioPhone was introduced."

Six years after first unveiling a 4G-enabled feature phone, Jio launched the new Jio Bharat phone, priced at Rs 999, in July 2023. The first JioPhone was launched back in April 2017, the first 4G feature phone for the then-500 million strong feature phone user market at a cost of Rs 1500. Subsequently, in August 2018, the company announced JioPhone 2, a higher-end model. It last launched the JioPhone Next in 2019, developed in partnership with Google, which ran on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android to offer an entry-level smartphone to budget-conscious users.