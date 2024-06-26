Stocks to watch on June 26: CE Info Systems, Yes Bank, Coforge, Sanghi Ind

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Indian markets are likely to see a subdued opening on Wednesday indicated GIFT Nifty futures, quoting 30 points lower compared to Nifty50 futures at 23,701 levels.

Across Asia-Pacific, markets showed varied movements with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 0.58 per cent, and the broader Topix index rose by 0.15 per cent. In comparison, South Korea's Kospi was trading flat, up by 0.09 per cent, and the Kosdaq fell by 0.09 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped by 0.78 per cent.

Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower by 0.48 per cent at 17,986 levels.

In the US markets overnight, the S&P 500 closed 0.39 per cent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.76 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1.26 per cent.



However, domestically, below are some hot stocks to track on Wednesday:

CE Info Systems: According to reports, Rakesh Kumar Verma, promoter of CE Info Systems, plans to sell 0.9 per cent of the company's equity through a block deal valued at Rs 114.6 crore.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank disclosed its plan to raise funds through debt securities on August 23, 2024, with its share price closing at Rs 24.08 on June 25.

Sanghi Industries: Promoter Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi scheduled an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 3.52 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries, setting the floor price at Rs 90 per share for June 26-27.

Coforge: The Competition Commission of India has approved Coforge's acquisition of a 54 per cent majority stake in Cigniti Technologies, following Coforge's board approval in May.

DEE Development Engineers: DEE Development Engineers' shares will debut today on Indian bourses after a highly subscribed IPO of 99.56 times.

Telecom Spectrum Auction: Telecom operators placed bids totaling approximately Rs 11,000 crore on the first day of the spectrum auction, covering five rounds.

UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement revised its offer to acquire a 25 per cent stake in UAE-based RAKWCT, down from the initial 31.6 per cent.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced it has achieved "Navratna" status from the Department of Public Enterprises, becoming India's 18th PSU to receive this recognition.