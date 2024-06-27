LTIM, KEC Int'l, RVNL, Ramky Infra among eight stocks to watch on June 27

Stocks to watch on Thursday, June 27, 2024: Indian equities are set to open lower on Thursday, aligning with the downturn in global markets. Gift Nifty futures also indicated a negative start, quoting 64 points below Nifty 50 futures at 23,803.

Across Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by 1.13 per cent, and the Topix index fell by 0.69 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.69 per cent, while the Kosdaq, focusing on small-cap stocks, edged up by 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures mirrored the trend, down by 1.22 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the US overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.04 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.49 per cent.

Domestically, On June 26, the Sensex rose by 0.90 per cent, hitting a new peak at 78,759.40, while the Nifty50 climbed 0.71 per cent, reaching a fresh record of 23,889.90. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,535.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares totaling Rs 5,103.67 crore on the same day.

Meanwhile on Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to track:

LTIMindtree: SN Subrahmanyan, vice chairman of L&T Infotech, will succeed AM Naik as chairman following Naik's resignation from the board on June 26. Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, joined the L&T Infotech board on January 10, 2015, and was appointed vice chairman on May 4, 2017.

KEC International: The infrastructure company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,025 crore in its transmission and distribution (T&D) and cables businesses.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The joint venture received a project worth Rs 156.47 crore from Southern Railway for automatic signaling on the Ernakulam JN - Vallattol Nagar section.

SJVN: Through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy, the company signed an MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India) for green ammonia plants.

EMS: The company secured a contract under the Namami Gange Programme for Hathras Town, UP, valued at Rs 119.05 crore, with a 26 per cent share in the joint venture.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW capacity.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender's board will consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares.

Ramky Infrastructure: The company secured projects worth Rs 131.2 crore from PowerGrid Energy Services in Ladakh.