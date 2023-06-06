Home / Markets / News / Relief for Brickwork Ratings: SAT sets aside Sebi order cancelling licence

Relief for Brickwork Ratings: SAT sets aside Sebi order cancelling licence

Tribunal has upheld some violations and asked Sebi to consider any direction other than cancellation

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Relief for Brickwork Ratings: SAT sets aside Sebi order cancelling licence

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday set aside the cancellation of Brickwork Ratings' licence by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) while remanding the case back to the regulator for affirming any other penalty or directions on the violations.
Providing relief to the rating agency, the tribunal nevertheless upheld some violations by Brickwork on lapses. However, legal sources sau=y it has asked Sebi to hear Brickwork before passing the new order, which has to contain directions other than cancellation.

Earlier, on October 14, SAT had stayed the cancellation till the pendency of the case but had maintained the ban on onboarding of new clients.
In its order dated October 6, Sebi had cancelled Brickwork's licence and directed the credit rating agency to wind down its operations within six months for allegedly violating various rules. Sebi had highlighted several violations by Brickwork like failure to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings.

In January 2020, Sebi and the RBI undertook a joint inspection of Brickwork, where the two regulators found “several irregularities”.  Following this, Sebi issued an administrative warning and directed it to rectify the discrepancies and take corrective measures.
An enquiry report submitted in April 2021 had several adverse observations against Brickwork, following which it was recommended that its licence should be cancelled.

Some of these observations included failure to follow a proper rating process, failure to exercise due diligence while providing ratings, failure to make correct disclosures in its press releases, and failure to address the issue of conflict of interest arising due to a rating committee member.

Also Read

Reconsider Satyam order: Securities Appellate Tribunal to Sebi

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

STT hike to GST appellate tribunal: Key takeaways from Finance Bill 2023

HBL Power rallies 10%; hits new high after nearly 7% equity changes hands

Maan Aluminium zooms 19% on bonus issue, stock split plan

Force Motors gains 4% to hit a new high on healthy May sales numbers

NSE to shift Nifty Bank F&O expiry day to Friday, weeks after BSE

Capacite Infra surges 51% in 1 month on improved operational performance

Topics :SEBISecurities Appellate Tribunal

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story