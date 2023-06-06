NSE to shift Nifty Bank F&O expiry day to Friday, weeks after BSE



The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023 with all existing contracts as on July 7 being revised to the new cycle. Similarly, the monthly expiry of the Bank Nifty F&O will move to the last Friday of the contract month. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced that it had decided to shift the expiry of Bank Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) contracts to Friday from Thursday, effective July 7.



“Though Bank Nifty is a thematic index, while Nifty is a broad-based index, and though both differ in terms of volatility and price ranges, they are often traded in tandem, with each taking cues from the other, especially during expiry day fluctuations,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “However, once expiry days become different, it is possible that such a link might diminish.” However, no changes have been introduced on Nifty50 F&O contracts yet. Market experts believe that there would be some mismatch as Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives will expire on different days.



On May 15, BSE had relaunched its derivative contracts on Sensex and Bankex, adopting a new expiry cycle of Friday from Thursday and a reduced lot size for both the indices to boost volumes on its platform. The exchange had reduced the lot size for Bankex from 20 to 15. The exchange said that the decision has been taken based on the market feedback. NSE’s decision comes close on the heels of the changes made by its competitor, BSE.



“NSE's previous successful experiment with the Finnifty's new expiry day might have influenced this decision. However, it's important to note that expiry alone may not be the sole factor determining attractiveness; transaction charges will also play a significant role, especially considering the appeal of BSE Sensex F&O contracts," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart. BSE had said that the Friday expiry would provide multiple additional trading opportunities and strategies for the market participants.



BSE declined to comment on any impending impact on the recently revived volumes due to the revision by NSE. Experts said that BSE F&O contracts, which already expire on Friday, have gained popularity among traders due to lower charges compared to NSE.