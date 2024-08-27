Repro India shares off day's high after Ashish Kacholia sells 1.22% stake

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Repro India stock had pared all its gains from the morning, and it was trading in the red at Rs 635.90, down 3.53 per cent from the day's high of Rs 662.65.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Shares of educational services firm Repro India climbed more than 3.5 per cent on the BSE to touch an intraday high of Rs 662.65 on Tuesday. The rally followed block deals in the stock where ace investor Ashish Kacholia sold a 1.22 per cent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 625 per share. 

JVS Joyrass Holdings bought a 0.7 per cent stake in the company at the same price. As of June 30, Kacholia had a 2.41 per cent stake in the company.

In contrast, shares of the company had climbed about 42 per cent in the past two weeks, compared to the 3.4 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. 

Repro India offers customised solutions for publishers, including physical book distribution, print on­ demand, offset printing, and digital services. The company works closely with publishers, retailers, bookstores, libraries, and schools both domestically and internationally, to provide them with targeted content publishing solutions.

Moreover, the company, which has been in operation for nearly three decades, has a presence in Asia, Africa, the US and the UK, while it has plants in Surat, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Chennai. 

Repro India had reported revenues of Rs 112.3 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared to revenues of Rs 119.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, and Rs 127 crore in the previous quarter. 

The company's profit before tax had fallen more than 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14 lakh in Q1FY25, from Rs 3.08 crore in the year ago period. 

Meanwhile, profit for the period (Q1FY25) stood at Rs 13 lakh, down more than 95 per cent YoY from Rs 3.07 crore in the year-ago period. 

That apart, shares of the company have also lost ground in the past six months and year to date period. Repro India's stock has fallen more than 222 per cent in the past six months, compared to the BSE Sensex, which has gained 11.69 per cent during the same period. 

Even the BSE Consumer Discretionary index has gained 22.79 per cent during the same period.

In the year-to-date period, shares of Repro India have lost 241.75 per cent, compared to a gain of 12.96 per cent for the BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, the consumer discretionary index has gained 31.11 per cent during the same period.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

