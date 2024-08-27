Dividend, share-buyback: These stocks turn ex-date today; are you eligible?

Dividend, share-buyback: Shares of United Drilling Tools, Manorama Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Jai Corp, Technocraft Industries (India), Windsor Machines, and KDDL will remain in focus during Tuesday's trading as they will trade ex-date for corporate actions, including dividend payouts and share buybacks. A dividend is a portion of a company's profit distributed to its shareholders, usually quarterly or annually, as a reward for investing in the company. Meanwhile, a share buyback refers to an instance when a company buys its own outstanding shares, reducing the number available and increasing ownership stakes for remaining shareholders. Here is the list of the stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:

United Drilling Tools: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as it has announced a first interim dividend of 6 per cent or Re 0.60 per share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece for FY 2024-25. Today also marks the ex-dividend date for the final dividend of Re 0.60 for FY 2023-24, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Manorama Industries: Shares of the company will trade ex-dividend today for the dividend of Re 0.40 apiece with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

Windsor Machines: Shares of Windsor Machines will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Re 0.50 per share with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

Jai Corp: Shares of Jai Corp will trade ex-dividend today for the dividend payout of Re 0.50 per share with a face value of Rs 1 apiece.

KDDL: The company's shares will trade ex-date today for the dividend payout of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. Besides this, the company's shares turn ex-date for a buyback of up to 2,37,837 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 3,700 per share, totaling Rs 88 crore. This represents about 1.90 per cent of the total equity share capital.

Shares to trade ex-date for Buy-back

Suprajit Engineering: Shares turn ex-date today for a buyback of up to 15,00,000 equity shares at Rs 750 per share, amounting to Rs 112.50 crore. This represents about 1.08 per cent of the total equity share capital of Suprajit Engineering.

Technocraft Industries: The company's shares turn ex-date today for a buyback of up to 2,88,889 equity shares at Rs 4,500 per share, totaling Rs 130 crore. This represents about 1.26 per cent of the total equity share capital of Technocraft Industries.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock.

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.