KPI Green Energy jumps 4% after arm bags 13.30 MW solar power plant project

KPI Green Energy shares in focus: Shares of Shares of KPI Green Energy rallied as much as 3.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 943 per share on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The rise in KPI Green Energy share price came after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, has received a 13.30 MW solar power plant project. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, KPI Green Energy said, “We are pleased to announce that M/s. Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Limited, has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ business segment of the company.”

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, the company said.

Financial performance



KPI Green’s profit rose 98 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 66 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 33 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

More From This Section

The revenue from operations, or topline, rose 84 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 348 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 189.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), climbed 91 per cent annually to Rs 131.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 69 crore inQ1FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 150 basis points to 38 per cent in Q1FY25, from 36.5 per cent in Q1FY24.

The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for FY25.

Established in 2008, KPI Green Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of KP Group. Specialising in renewable energy, the company undertakes the complete lifecycle of solar and wind solar hybrid power projects.

It functions both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and service provider for Captive Power Producers (CPPs) under its ‘Solarism’ brand, offering development, construction, ownership, management, and maintenance services for renewable power facilities.

The market capitalisation of this SmallCap company is Rs 12,010.33 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,116 while its 52-week low is Rs 255.46 per share.

At 9:29 AM, KPI Green Energy shares were trading 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 915 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 81,728.46 levels.